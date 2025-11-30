 Celtic Thunder To Bring An Intimate Evening To Australia In 2026 - Noise11.com
Celtic Thunder To Bring An Intimate Evening To Australia In 2026

by Paul Cashmere on December 1, 2025

in News

Celtic Thunder will return to Australia in March 2026 with An Intimate Evening With Celtic Thunder, a new production designed to bring fans closer to the heart of the group’s remarkable journey. The tour will unite current members Emmet, Damian, Neil and Ronan with former members who helped shape the group’s sound, creating an event that blends nostalgia with a refreshed artistic vision.

Formed in 2007, Celtic Thunder became an Irish music institution as their theatrical staging, dramatic lighting and contemporary-folk presentation won over global audiences.

An Intimate Evening With Celtic Thunder offers more than a retrospective. The show presents signature songs from across their catalogue, performed with a focus on harmonies and storytelling. The format highlights the group’s roots in traditional Irish music while embracing the modern ballads that established them as a chart-topping international touring act.

Celtic Thunder’s early success stemmed from founder and producer Sharon Browne, who created the ensemble in collaboration with musical director Phil Coulter. Their debut at The Helix in Dublin set the tone for an ambitious live production model built around orchestration and theatricality.

The 2026 tour will reunite Emmet Cahill, Damian McGinty, Neil Byrne and Ronan Scolard with special guests from the group’s past. Long-time followers will recognise the significance of this return, as the evolving line-up has always been central to Celtic Thunder’s story.

McGinty, who joined as a teenager, stepped aside in 2011 after winning the American reality series The Glee Project, which led to his role on Glee. His return in 2015 reconnected him with the Celtic Thunder audience, and he remains one of the ensemble’s most recognisable voices.

The group’s history is also marked by change and resilience. Tenor Paul Byrom departed after the 2010 tour to pursue a solo path, while the passing of George Donaldson in 2014 was deeply felt among the membership and global fan community.
The upcoming shows aim to honour every chapter of that shared journey.

Celtic Thunder has sold millions of albums since 2007, supported by a strong visual identity and the full Celtic Concert Orchestra during major tours. The group achieved significant recognition from Billboard, which named them Top World Album Artist in 2008, 2009 and 2011. Their early albums consistently placed inside the Top 10 of the World Albums chart.

Their visibility expanded further in 2009 when they opened the Saint Patrick’s Day Parade in New York City, reinforcing their status as international ambassadors of Irish music and culture.

The 2026 production will focus on audience connection. Damian McGinty says the aim is to create a personal musical celebration that acknowledges the support offered by fans since the first shows in Dublin. He describes the tour as a chance for the members to reconnect with the music and with each other.

Australian Tour Dates, March 2026
Tweed Heads, Twin Towns, Thursday 12 March
Brisbane, BCEC, Friday 13 March
Caloundra, The Events Centre, Saturday 14 March
Newcastle, Civic Theatre, Sunday 15 March
Sydney, State Theatre, Tuesday 17 March
Canberra, Playhouse, Wednesday 18 March
Melbourne, Hamer Hall, Friday 20 March
Adelaide, Festival Hall, Sunday 21 March
Perth, Regal Theatre, Tuesday 24 March

Tickets go on sale Wednesday 3 December at 10.00am.

