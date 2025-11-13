 Rose Tattoo Announce Final Ever European Dates, Closing A Historic Chapter Abroad - Noise11.com
Rose Tattoo at Red Hot Summer Bendigo photo by Winston Robinson

Rose Tattoo Announce Final Ever European Dates, Closing A Historic Chapter Abroad

by Paul Cashmere on November 14, 2025

in News

Rose Tattoo will return to Europe for the final time in 2026, bringing to a close an international chapter that began more than four decades ago when the Sydney band first tore across European stages with a sound that fused hard rock, blues rock and the uncompromising spirit of Australian pub culture. For many European fans, Rose Tattoo were the band that arrived without compromise, played louder than anyone else on the bill and built a fiercely loyal following that never waned, even as line-ups changed and years passed.

The 2026 run carries enormous sentimental weight. Across Germany, Scandinavia, Belgium, Austria, Hungary and Poland, fans will witness the last international stand of a band whose European legacy rivals that of any Australian act of their era.

Rose Tattoo’s relationship with Europe began in earnest in 1981 when their early single Rock N’ Roll Outlaw climbed the European charts, peaking at No. 2 in France and No. 5 in Germany. At a time when Australian hard rock was already gaining worldwide traction thanks to AC/DC, Rose Tattoo’s sound – driven by Angry Anderson’s ferocious vocal delivery and Peter Wells’ unmistakable slide guitar – resonated deeply with European audiences hungry for raw, street-level rock.

Throughout the early 1980s, Rose Tattoo toured Europe relentlessly. They became a major draw on the UK heavy metal circuit, landing two albums, Assault And Battery and Rock N’ Roll Outlaw, at No. 1 on the UK heavy metal albums chart. Their 1981 appearance at the Reading Festival remains one of the most notorious in the event’s history, with Anderson famously head-butting amp stacks mid-set, leaving his scalp bleeding and the crowd roaring.

The Marquee Club in London hailed them as the loudest band to hit the venue since Led Zeppelin, and their impact on the emerging sleaze-rock scene was profound. Guns N’ Roses would later cover Nice Boys, paying direct tribute to their Australian heroes.

Rose Tattoo’s European popularity outlasted their commercial chart presence at home, thanks to the continent’s deep affection for uncompromising, guitar-driven rock. The band returned frequently, performing at major festivals including Wacken Open Air, Download and Sweden Rock, and cultivating a multi-generational fanbase.

Even as the band weathered tragedy – with the deaths of several classic-era members including Peter Wells, Lobby Loyde, Ian Rilen, Mick Cocks and Dallas “Digger” Royall – European fans stood firm. Every reformation and every new line-up was welcomed with enthusiasm, especially after the release of later-career albums Pain, Blood Brothers and Outlaws.

Europe became Rose Tattoo’s second home. Now, after 50 years of service to rock and roll, the Tatts will return there one last time.

The 2026 tour will showcase the current line-up of Angry Anderson, Paul DeMarco, Steve King, Mick Arnold and Ronnie Simmons. For Anderson, who has been the band’s voice since 1976, these shows will be a farewell to the continent that first championed Rose Tattoo on a global scale.

The announcement marks the end of an era for a band inducted into the ARIA Hall of Fame in 2006 and regarded as one of Australia’s most influential rock outfits. For European fans, these final dates represent a chance to celebrate a band whose music, attitude and grit helped define the DNA of Australian rock worldwide.

Final European Tour Dates
24 July 2026 Germany Leipzig Parkbühne
25 July 2026 Germany Pyras Classic Rock Night
26 July 2026 Germany Osnabrück Hyde Park
31 July 2026 Sweden Rejmyre Skogsröjet Festival
1 August 2026 Norway Oslo Rockefeller
4 August 2026 Germany Bochum Zeche
5 August 2026 Germany Frankfurt Batschkapp
6 August 2026 Switzerland Pratteln Z7 Summer Nights
9 August 2026 Belgium Kortrijk Alcatraz Metal Festival
11 August 2026 Germany Kaiserslautern Kammgarn
12 August 2026 Germany München Backstage Werk
14 August 2026 Austria Graz PPC
15 August 2026 Hungary Budapest Barba Negra
16 August 2026 Poland Kraków Kwadrat
18 August 2026 Germany Berlin Astra
19 August 2026 Germany Braunschweig Westand
20 August 2026 Germany Hamburg Markthalle
21 August 2026 Germany Busdorf Baltic Open Air

