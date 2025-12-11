The Amity Affliction Announce Major 2026 Regional Tour With In Hearts Wake And RedHook - Noise11.com

The Amity Affliction will take their heavy catalogue across regional Australia in early 2026, announcing a major 21-date run stretching through Queensland, New South Wales, Tasmania, Victoria and South Australia. The tour marks the band’s most extensive regional schedule in years and arrives as they prepare to return to the United States in April. Fans outside the capital cities will receive a rare opportunity to see the band in intimate venues, with support locked in from In Hearts Wake and RedHook across selected dates.

The tour also marks the first national run with new bassist and vocalist Jonathan Reeves, who joined the band full-time in 2025 following the departure of founding member Ahren Stringer. Reeves first performed with The Amity Affliction during the Let The Ocean Take Me anniversary shows before stepping in on a permanent basis, making this 2026 tour his first full Australian circuit as part of the official lineup.

The band recently released their new single All That I Remember, a track that signals their continued commitment to the heavier direction re-embraced in recent years. The single follows a period of transition that saw the band operate as a trio for the first time since their early Gympie days.

Formed in Gympie in 2003, The Amity Affliction have established themselves as one of Australia’s most successful heavy acts. Their eight studio albums – from 2008’s Severed Ties to 2023’s Not Without My Ghosts – have chronicled personal struggles with mental health, loss and resilience, themes central to the writing of vocalist Joel Birch.

The band’s breakthrough arrived with Youngbloods in 2010, which reached number six on the ARIA Albums Chart, followed by a run of four consecutive number one albums from Chasing Ghosts through Misery. Their catalogue has built a loyal international audience, with extensive touring across North America, Europe and the UK, along with appearances at Soundwave, Warped Tour and Wacken Open Air.

The forthcoming album House Of Cards is confirmed for release in the near future, with All That I Remember offering the first preview of the next chapter.

The band’s February-March routing places heavy emphasis on Queensland, where The Amity Affliction first formed more than twenty years ago. They will visit the Gold Coast, Sunshine Coast, Toowoomba, Mackay, Airlie Beach, Townsville and Cairns before heading south toward Newcastle, Tamworth, Coffs Harbour, Penrith, Wollongong, the Central Coast, Dee Why and Albury. A Tasmanian double will take place in Hobart and Forth before final Victorian and South Australian dates in Geelong, Traralgon, Frankston and Adelaide.

In Hearts Wake join as main support for most shows, continuing a long-standing touring connection between the two bands. RedHook will appear on all dates, including several where they serve as sole support.

The tour sets up a substantial start to 2026 before The Amity Affliction head back to the United States for their next run of international commitments.

TOUR DATES

Thur 12 Feb – Miami Marketta Laneway, Gold Coast (with In Hearts Wake and RedHook)

Fri 13 Feb – The Station, Sunshine Coast (with In Hearts Wake and RedHook)

Sat 14 Feb – Powerhouse, Toowoomba (with In Hearts Wake and RedHook)

Wed 18 Feb – McGuires Hotel, Mackay (with In Hearts Wake and RedHook)

Thur 19 Feb – Magnums, Airlie Beach (with In Hearts Wake and RedHook)

Fri 20 Feb – JCU, Townsville (with In Hearts Wake and RedHook)

Sat 21 Feb – Ellis Beach Bar and Grill, Cairns (with In Hearts Wake and RedHook)

Thur 26 Feb – Bar On The Hill, Newcastle (with In Hearts Wake and RedHook)

Fri 27 Feb – Wests, Tamworth (with In Hearts Wake and RedHook)

Sat 28 Feb – Jetty Beach House, Coffs Harbour (with In Hearts Wake and RedHook)

Thur 5 Mar – Panthers, Penrith (with In Hearts Wake and RedHook)

Fri 6 Mar – UOW Hall, Wollongong (with In Hearts Wake and RedHook)

Sat 7 Mar – Woodport Hotel, Central Coast (with In Hearts Wake and RedHook)

Sun 8 Mar – Dee Why RSL, Dee Why (with In Hearts Wake and RedHook)

Wed 11 Mar – Beer Deluxe, Albury (with In Hearts Wake and RedHook)

Fri 13 Mar – Odeon Theatre, Hobart (with RedHook)

Sat 14 Mar – Forth Pub, Forth (with RedHook)

Wed 18 Mar – Eureka Hotel, Geelong (with In Hearts Wake and RedHook)

Thur 19 Mar – The Deck, Traralgon (with In Hearts Wake and RedHook)

Fri 20 Mar – The Pier, Frankston (with In Hearts Wake and RedHook)

Sat 21 Mar – Bridgeway Hotel, Adelaide (with RedHook)

