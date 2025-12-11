 The Amity Affliction Announce Major 2026 Regional Tour With In Hearts Wake And RedHook - Noise11.com
The Amity Affliction

The Amity Affliction

The Amity Affliction Announce Major 2026 Regional Tour With In Hearts Wake And RedHook

by Paul Cashmere on December 12, 2025

in News

The Amity Affliction will take their heavy catalogue across regional Australia in early 2026, announcing a major 21-date run stretching through Queensland, New South Wales, Tasmania, Victoria and South Australia. The tour marks the band’s most extensive regional schedule in years and arrives as they prepare to return to the United States in April. Fans outside the capital cities will receive a rare opportunity to see the band in intimate venues, with support locked in from In Hearts Wake and RedHook across selected dates.

The tour also marks the first national run with new bassist and vocalist Jonathan Reeves, who joined the band full-time in 2025 following the departure of founding member Ahren Stringer. Reeves first performed with The Amity Affliction during the Let The Ocean Take Me anniversary shows before stepping in on a permanent basis, making this 2026 tour his first full Australian circuit as part of the official lineup.

The band recently released their new single All That I Remember, a track that signals their continued commitment to the heavier direction re-embraced in recent years. The single follows a period of transition that saw the band operate as a trio for the first time since their early Gympie days.

Formed in Gympie in 2003, The Amity Affliction have established themselves as one of Australia’s most successful heavy acts. Their eight studio albums – from 2008’s Severed Ties to 2023’s Not Without My Ghosts – have chronicled personal struggles with mental health, loss and resilience, themes central to the writing of vocalist Joel Birch.

The band’s breakthrough arrived with Youngbloods in 2010, which reached number six on the ARIA Albums Chart, followed by a run of four consecutive number one albums from Chasing Ghosts through Misery. Their catalogue has built a loyal international audience, with extensive touring across North America, Europe and the UK, along with appearances at Soundwave, Warped Tour and Wacken Open Air.

The forthcoming album House Of Cards is confirmed for release in the near future, with All That I Remember offering the first preview of the next chapter.

The band’s February-March routing places heavy emphasis on Queensland, where The Amity Affliction first formed more than twenty years ago. They will visit the Gold Coast, Sunshine Coast, Toowoomba, Mackay, Airlie Beach, Townsville and Cairns before heading south toward Newcastle, Tamworth, Coffs Harbour, Penrith, Wollongong, the Central Coast, Dee Why and Albury. A Tasmanian double will take place in Hobart and Forth before final Victorian and South Australian dates in Geelong, Traralgon, Frankston and Adelaide.

In Hearts Wake join as main support for most shows, continuing a long-standing touring connection between the two bands. RedHook will appear on all dates, including several where they serve as sole support.

The tour sets up a substantial start to 2026 before The Amity Affliction head back to the United States for their next run of international commitments.

TOUR DATES
Thur 12 Feb – Miami Marketta Laneway, Gold Coast (with In Hearts Wake and RedHook)
Fri 13 Feb – The Station, Sunshine Coast (with In Hearts Wake and RedHook)
Sat 14 Feb – Powerhouse, Toowoomba (with In Hearts Wake and RedHook)
Wed 18 Feb – McGuires Hotel, Mackay (with In Hearts Wake and RedHook)
Thur 19 Feb – Magnums, Airlie Beach (with In Hearts Wake and RedHook)
Fri 20 Feb – JCU, Townsville (with In Hearts Wake and RedHook)
Sat 21 Feb – Ellis Beach Bar and Grill, Cairns (with In Hearts Wake and RedHook)
Thur 26 Feb – Bar On The Hill, Newcastle (with In Hearts Wake and RedHook)
Fri 27 Feb – Wests, Tamworth (with In Hearts Wake and RedHook)
Sat 28 Feb – Jetty Beach House, Coffs Harbour (with In Hearts Wake and RedHook)
Thur 5 Mar – Panthers, Penrith (with In Hearts Wake and RedHook)
Fri 6 Mar – UOW Hall, Wollongong (with In Hearts Wake and RedHook)
Sat 7 Mar – Woodport Hotel, Central Coast (with In Hearts Wake and RedHook)
Sun 8 Mar – Dee Why RSL, Dee Why (with In Hearts Wake and RedHook)
Wed 11 Mar – Beer Deluxe, Albury (with In Hearts Wake and RedHook)
Fri 13 Mar – Odeon Theatre, Hobart (with RedHook)
Sat 14 Mar – Forth Pub, Forth (with RedHook)
Wed 18 Mar – Eureka Hotel, Geelong (with In Hearts Wake and RedHook)
Thur 19 Mar – The Deck, Traralgon (with In Hearts Wake and RedHook)
Fri 20 Mar – The Pier, Frankston (with In Hearts Wake and RedHook)
Sat 21 Mar – Bridgeway Hotel, Adelaide (with RedHook)

Get tickets here

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:
Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

ZZ Top Announce 2026 U.S. Dates For The Big One! Tour

ZZ Top have confirmed the first United States concerts for their 2026 The Big One! Tour, with a run of spring shows now added to their already announced European schedule. The band had previously locked in a substantial list of European appearances for mid-2026, and these newly revealed U.S. performances will take place ahead of the international leg. Tickets for the fresh American dates go on sale this Friday, 12 December, marking another busy touring year for the Texas trio. These concerts are separate from the Dos Amigos dates with Dwight Yoakam, which were announced earlier and put on sale last month.

2 days ago
Boney M Featuring Maizie Williams performing live on stage
Boney M Set Australia For Final Curtain Tour In April 2026

Boney M Featuring Maizie Williams will return to Australia in April 2026 for The Final Curtain Tour, a national run that will celebrate the enduring legacy of one of the most successful disco groups of all time. The tour will feature all the major hits, including Rasputin, Daddy Cool, Sunny, Rivers Of Babylon, Ma Baker, Gotta Go Home and Brown Girl In The Ring, performed with a full live band.

3 days ago
Marlon Williams by Mary Boukouvalas
Live At The Gardens Returns In March 2026 With A World-Class Line-Up

After closing its third season only days ago, Live At The Gardens has confirmed its 2026 return to Melbourne, with the Royal Botanic Gardens again hosting one of the city's signature outdoor music experiences next March. The Observatory Precinct will transform across two weekends, from 6 to 8 March and 13 to 15 March, with five headline events presented across the heritage landscape.

December 4, 2025
Celtic Thunder announce 2026 Australian tour
Celtic Thunder To Bring An Intimate Evening To Australia In 2026

Celtic Thunder will return to Australia in March 2026 with An Intimate Evening With Celtic Thunder, a new production designed to bring fans closer to the heart of the group's remarkable journey. The tour will unite current members Emmet, Damian, Neil and Ronan with former members who helped shape the group's sound, creating an event that blends nostalgia with a refreshed artistic vision.

December 1, 2025
The Used perform a black tie orchestral show at the Sydney Opera House in 2026
The Used To Present A Mid Summer Night’s Symphony At The Sydney Opera House In 2026

For more than two decades, The Used have pushed the boundaries of post-hardcore and emo, shaping a global movement through melodic volatility and emotional candour. In 2026, the Utah-formed band will reach a milestone few in their genre have achieved, with an exclusive orchestral performance inside the Sydney Opera House on Sunday 29 March 2026, a black tie event presented as A Mid Summer Night's Symphony.

November 27, 2025
Spin Doctors announce 2026 Australia and New Zealand tour
Spin Doctors To Celebrate 35 Years Of Pocket Full Of Kryptonite With 2026 Australia And New Zealand Tour

Spin Doctors will return to Australia in May 2026, marking their first visit in more than thirty years, as they celebrate the 35th anniversary of their landmark debut album Pocket Full Of Kryptonite. The tour will also include the band's first ever New Zealand performance, extending the anniversary celebrations across an eleven-date run through capital cities and key regional centres.

November 26, 2025
Sanguisugabogg announce 2026 Australian tour with PeelingFlesh
Sanguisugabogg To Return To Australia In June 2026 With PeelingFlesh

Sanguisugabogg, the Ohio death metal force known for their graphic theatrics and uncompromising sound, will return to Australia in June 2026, with Oklahoma's PeelingFlesh joining them for their first run of shows on local soil. The tour follows Sanguisugabogg's chaotic 2024 Australian debut, which left audiences talking about the band's notorious tradition of launching a football into the pit with the promise of a prize for the last fan standing. The group will bring a new set built around their 2025 album Hideous Aftermath, which has become a defining benchmark for modern death metal.

November 20, 2025