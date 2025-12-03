Live At The Gardens Returns In March 2026 With A World-Class Line-Up - Noise11.com

After closing its third season only days ago, Live At The Gardens has confirmed its 2026 return to Melbourne, with the Royal Botanic Gardens again hosting one of the city’s signature outdoor music experiences next March. The Observatory Precinct will transform across two weekends, from 6 to 8 March and 13 to 15 March, with five headline events presented across the heritage landscape.

The series, delivered by MG Live, has become a summer staple, attracting audiences with its combination of natural beauty, premium staging and leading talent. Tickets for the 2026 season go on sale Wednesday 10 December at 12pm AEDT, with presales opening Monday 8 December at 11am AEDT.

Marlon Williams Opens The Season, Friday 6 March

Marlon Williams will open Live At The Gardens on Friday 6 March, bringing his acclaimed voice and storytelling to the Gardens. Born in Christchurch and raised in Lyttelton, Williams first emerged through his work with The Unfaithful Ways, gaining attention for his seamless blend of folk, country and indie influences. His solo rise accelerated with his self-titled 2015 album, followed by Make Way For Love in 2018 and My Boy in 2022.

His new album, Te Whare Tīwekaweka, performed entirely in te reo Māori, is his third consecutive New Zealand number one and his fourth Top 40 release in Australia. Emma Donovan, a celebrated Gumbaynggirr soul vocalist, and Kee’ahn, the award-winning Indigenous singer-songwriter from North Queensland, join the evening.

Thelma Plum And Sons Of The East Deliver A Triple Bill, Saturday 7 March

Saturday 7 March showcases three leading Australian voices. Thelma Plum, a proud Gamilaraay songwriter, has built a powerful catalogue shaped by identity, resilience and personal experience. Her debut album Better In Blak reached the ARIA Top 10 and won major awards, and her 2024 follow-up I’m Sorry, Now Say It Back continued her rise.

Sons Of The East, formed in Sydney more than a decade ago, bring their melodic folk-pop sound following the release of their second album Sons, which received an ARIA nomination for Best Blues & Roots Album in 2025. Opening the night is Jem Cassar-Daley, a standout singer-songwriter who has carved a growing national audience through her emotive songwriting.

Leftfield Bring Electronic History To The Gardens, Sunday 8 March

Leftfield will headline Sunday 8 March, marking their first Australian appearance in eight years. Founded in 1988 by Neil Barnes and Paul Daley, Leftfield helped redefine electronic music in the 1990s with their genre-shifting albums Leftism and Rhythm & Stealth. Their innovative use of bass, rhythm and production placed them at the forefront of the UK electronic movement.

Barnes has continued Leftfield as a solo project for more than 15 years, releasing the critically regarded This Is What We Do in 2022. Joining the event are Paul Mac with a DJ set and Late Nite Tuff Guy, whose influence on Australian club culture spans decades.

Cut Copy Lead A Melbourne Dance Night, Friday 13 March

Cut Copy return home on Friday 13 March with a career-spanning show. Formed in 2001 by Dan Whitford, the band became central to Australia’s electronic music resurgence with the albums Bright Like Neon Love, In Ghost Colours and Zonoscope. Their new album Moments marks their seventh studio release, shaped by bright textures and optimistic energy.

Joining the bill are influential Norwegian producer Todd Terje, CC:DISCO!, Crazy P with a DJ set and New York vocalist and DJ Colette.

Bliss N Eso Close The Series, Sunday 15 March

Bliss N Eso will close Live At The Gardens on Sunday 15 March. With five ARIA number one albums, two ARIA Awards and one of Australia’s most enduring live reputations, the trio remain a major force in local hip hop. Their album The Moon (The Dark Side) continues the narrative established on The Moon (The Light Side), confirming their evolution across two decades.

Multiple ARIA Award winner Drapht and acclaimed hip hop duo Horrorshow complete the lineup.

LIVE AT THE GARDENS – MARCH 2026 LINEUP

Friday 6 March 2026

Marlon Williams

Special guests Emma Donovan and Kee’ahn

Saturday 7 March 2026

Thelma Plum and Sons Of The East

Special guest Jem Cassar-Daley

Sunday 8 March 2026, Public Holiday Eve

Leftfield

Special guests Paul Mac (DJ Set) and Late Nite Tuff Guy

Friday 13 March 2026

Cut Copy

Special guests Todd Terje, CC:DISCO!, Crazy P (DJ Set), Colette

Sunday 15 March 2026

Bliss N Eso

Special guests Drapht and Horrorshow

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)