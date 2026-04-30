Slayyyter Announces Australian Wor$t Girl In The World Tour For August 2026 - Noise11 Music News

US artist Slayyyter will return to Australia in August 2026 for her first headline tour in three years, bringing the Wor$t Girl In The World Tour to Sydney, Brisbane and Melbourne following a major breakthrough year.

by Paul Cashmere

Slayyyter has confirmed her long-awaited return to Australian stages, locking in five east coast dates this August as part of her Wor$t Girl In The World Tour. The shows follow her recent appearances at Coachella 2026 in Indio, California and arrive just months after the release of her third studio album Wor$t Girl In America in March.

“I’m so excited to finally return to Australia after three years for my headline tour,” Slayyyter said in a statement. “It means so much to perform Wor$t Girl In America with all my fans down under.”

The latest album for the Missouri-born artist Wor$t Girl In America debuted at No.1 on the Billboard Top Dance Albums chart, marking the strongest commercial performance of her career to date. The project follows 2023’s Starfucker and 2021’s Troubled Paradise, positioning the new record as the third major chapter in a catalogue that has steadily expanded from independent beginnings on SoundCloud into mainstream chart territory.

Wor$t Girl In America draws on a hybrid of punk, electronic and club music influences, with Slayyyter describing the material as “iPod music”, a reference to the eclectic listening habits of the 2000s. The album incorporates vocal distortion, live instrumentation and a deliberately raw production approach, reflecting a shift away from the more polished electropop textures of Starfucker. Early singles including ‘Beat Up Chanel$’, ‘Cannibalism!’, ‘Crank’ and ‘Dance…’ established the tonal framework ahead of the album’s release, while the recent standalone track ‘Broke Bitch Free$tyle’ continues that trajectory.

Her recent Coachella performances have further amplified momentum. Appearing on the Mojave Stage across both weekends in April, Slayyyter delivered a set built around new material, including ‘Crank’ and ‘Beat Up Chanel$’, drawing one of the largest crowds for an afternoon slot at the festival. The performance has been widely viewed as a defining moment in her transition from cult status to broader international recognition.

Slayyyter’s career arc traces back to 2018, when she began releasing tracks independently online, quickly building a following through digital platforms. Her 2019 self-titled mixtape Slayyyter introduced her to a wider audience, with tracks such as ‘Daddy AF’ gaining traction across social media and later appearing in film soundtracks. That early phase led to touring opportunities alongside artists including Charli XCX, Kesha and Tove Lo, situating her within a network of contemporary pop performers operating at the intersection of electronic and alternative pop.

Her second album Starfucker represented a stylistic pivot towards structured synth-pop and dance-pop, achieving her first chart placements and expanding her audience beyond niche online communities. The commercial response to that album, combined with the subsequent touring cycle, informed the creative direction of Wor$t Girl In America, which she has positioned as a more direct reflection of her influences and personal history.

Slayyyter has previously addressed controversies from earlier in her online presence, including offensive social media posts from her teenage years. She issued a public apology and has since taken steps to support charitable initiatives. The incident remains part of her public record, reflecting the scrutiny faced by artists whose formative years unfolded in digital spaces.

The Australian leg of the Wor$t Girl In The World Tour is positioned as a key component of Slayyyter’s 2026 global campaign. With demand already demonstrated through sold-out international dates, the local shows are expected to attract strong interest, particularly given the gap since her last visit.

Tour Dates – Wor$t Girl In The World Tour Australia 2026

Sunday 9 August, Sydney, Enmore Theatre

Monday 10 August, Sydney, Enmore Theatre

Friday 14 August, Brisbane, Fortitude Music Hall

Monday 17 August, Melbourne, Forum

Tuesday 18 August, Melbourne, Forum

Tickets on sale Friday 8 May, 10am local time

Presales begin Wednesday 6 May

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