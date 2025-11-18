 TISM Add In The Round Tickets For Sold Out Sydney Opera House Concerts - Noise11.com
TISM will finally give fans another chance to secure a seat at their 2026 Sydney Opera House takeover, with both previously sold out shows now reconfigured as in the round events, allowing new tickets to be released this week. The band continue to reject all pressure to add a third date, instead shifting both concerts into a full 360 degree layout, creating additional seating around the stage and activating the choir seats behind the performance area. These positions, although behind the stage, will place fans unusually close to the action, creating a rare vantage point for what are already set to be two extraordinary nights.

The new allocation arrives after both shows sold out immediately, leaving thousands without tickets for the exclusive performances where TISM will play their ARIA Award winning 1995 album Machiavelli And The Four Seasons in its entirety.

TISM will perform at the Sydney Opera House on Friday 10 April and Sunday 12 April in 2026, presenting the complete album that pushed them from underground cult status to national recognition. Machiavelli And The Four Seasons reached number eight on the ARIA chart, remained there for seventy two weeks and delivered the band their Best Independent Release ARIA Award. The album produced some of their most enduring tracks, including (He’ll Never Be An) Ol’ Man River and Greg! The Stop Sign!. It also scored three entries in the triple j Hottest 100 for 1995.

The record represented a shift in the group’s sound, blending sharp satire with energetic pop hooks, chaotic humour and a level of musical confidence that cut straight into the Australian cultural moment of the mid 90s. While TISM had already gained a reputation for pranks, masks and an entirely anonymous public image, Machiavelli And The Four Seasons secured their place in local music history by proving that subversion could also break into the mainstream.

Forming in Melbourne in the late 80s, TISM built a career on disruption, contradiction and performance art that fused punk, dance and rock with biting commentary. Their live shows became notorious for unpredictability, physical theatre and satire delivered at high velocity. Over time they released seven studio albums and achieved multiple ARIA nominations and wins, cultivating a following that spans several generations of fans who value the band’s refusal to conform.

Their unexpected return during 2022, including several secret shows and a major appearance at Good Things Festival, marked their first full live activity in many years. This reawakening led to the 2024 Death To Art tour, which filled venues such as Brisbane’s Riverstage, the Sidney Myer Music Bowl and Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion. The tour also celebrated their album Death To Art, which became their highest charting release since Machiavelli And The Four Seasons. Support acts included Machine Gun Fellatio, Eskimo Joe and The Mavis’s, reinforcing the scale of the comeback.

The decision to stage the Opera House performances in the round heightens the sense of occasion. The format creates a total immersion environment, placing TISM at the centre of the venue and surrounding them with fans on all sides. The group have promised that the shows will never be repeated elsewhere, underlining the rarity of the event. For a band known for spectacle, satire and surprise, the chance to witness them inside one of the world’s most recognisable arts centres is an alignment that feels long overdue.

TISM Sydney Opera House Dates
Friday 10 April 2026, Sydney Opera House
Sunday 12 April 2026, Sydney Opera House

New tickets on sale Thursday 20 November, 10am AEDT
Tickets from davidroywilliams.com

