Leo Sayer Adds 2026 Melbourne And Sydney Shows To His Sold-Out ‘Still Feel Like Dancing!' Tour - Noise11.com

With the 2025 leg of his sold-out Still Feel Like Dancing! Australian tour wrapping up this weekend, Leo Sayer isn’t ready to hang up the mic just yet. The beloved British-born, Australian-adopted icon has announced two major encore shows for early 2026, a third and final night at Melbourne’s Palms at Crown on Sunday 25 January, and a One Night Only show at Sydney’s State Theatre on Saturday 18 April.

Leo Sayer will also return to the outback for Mundi Mundi Big Bash, joining the 2026 lineup in Broken Hill from 20-22 August.

New 2026 Shows

Sun 25 Jan: Melbourne – Palms at Crown

Sat 18 Apr: Sydney – State Theatre

Festival

20-22 Aug: Broken Hill – Mundi Mundi Big Bash

Sayer’s Still Feel Like Dancing! tour has been a triumph for the 76-year-old hitmaker, whose songs have transcended generations and genres. Australian audiences have embraced Sayer as one of their own since his early Countdown appearances in the ‘70s, and his enduring energy continues to make every performance a celebration of classic pop and soul.

Born Gerard Hugh Sayer in Shoreham-by-Sea, Sussex, Leo first found fame in 1973 with The Show Must Go On – a dramatic, vaudeville-inspired hit that introduced his unmistakable voice to the world. Over the next decade, he became one of the biggest international stars of the era, scoring seven consecutive UK Top 10 singles and conquering the US with chart-toppers like You Make Me Feel Like Dancing and When I Need You.

You Make Me Feel Like Dancing earned Sayer a Grammy Award for Best R&B Song in 1978, cementing his place alongside the decade’s greatest performers. He followed with a string of timeless hits – Moonlighting, One Man Band, Thunder In My Heart, More Than I Can Say and Have You Ever Been In Love – all of which remain staples of Australian radio to this day.

After relocating to Australia in the early 2000s, Sayer settled in the Southern Highlands of New South Wales and officially became an Australian citizen in 2009. Since then, he has toured relentlessly, recorded new music including 2024’s 1992 album, and embraced his role as a national treasure. His performance at Victoria’s Meredith Music Festival in 2024 proved that his connection to fans spans all ages – from long-time devotees to new generations discovering his music for the first time.

Across his five-decade career, Sayer has released 16 studio albums, written for artists like Roger Daltrey and Cliff Richard, appeared on The Muppet Show, and continued to reinvent his sound – from the disco shimmer of Thunder In My Heart to the acoustic soul of Don’t Wait Until Tomorrow. In 2006, Thunder In My Heart Again (a remix with DJ Meck) took him back to No.1 in the UK charts, introducing his voice to yet another audience.

Tickets and information: www.leosayer.com

