 BABYMETAL Announce 2026 Australian Arena Tour With Bloodywood - Noise11.com
BABYMETAL announce 2026 Australian headline tour with Bloodywood

BABYMETAL

BABYMETAL Announce 2026 Australian Arena Tour With Bloodywood

by Paul Cashmere on November 10, 2025

in News

Japan’s genre-bending heavy force BABYMETAL will return to Australia in 2026 for a full headline arena tour, storming across five major cities in March with India’s globally rising metal crew Bloodywood in tow.

The announcement continues a remarkable Australian trajectory for the Tokyo-formed trio who first stepped foot on local soil in 2018 for Good Things Festival, returned in 2023 for their debut headline shows, then again earlier this year for Knotfest Australia. Each visit has strengthened their cult-like following, attesting to the explosive live reputation that has seen BABYMETAL dominate stages across Asia, Europe, the US and South America.

Formed in 2010 as an experimental fusion act blending heavy metal with the high-energy world of Japanese idol culture, BABYMETAL shattered expectations from the outset. Suzuka Nakamoto, known as Su-metal, leads the group alongside Moa Kikuchi, or Moametal, and Momoko Okazaki, who joined in 2023 as Momometal after years performing as part of the live “Avengers” roster. Initially a sub-unit of Sakura Gakuin, BABYMETAL evolved into a standalone phenomenon as early singles Doki Doki Morning and Ijime, Dame, Zettai began drawing millions of views and international attention.

Their self-titled debut album in 2014 introduced the world to a sound like no other, blending thrash riffs, power metal theatrics, sugar-sweet hooks and choreographed precision. Metal Resistance followed in 2016, accompanied by a history-making headline show at Wembley Arena. Since then, the band have shared stages with Metallica, Guns N’ Roses, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Korn and Lady Gaga, performed at major festivals globally, and brought Japanese metal to mainstream Western audiences in a way no act had previously achieved.

With studio albums Babymetal (2014), Metal Resistance (2016), Metal Galaxy (2019), The Other One (2023) and latest record Metal Forth (2025), BABYMETAL have continued to evolve musically and visually. Metal Forth marked their biggest global breakthrough to date, becoming the first all-Japanese act to enter the Billboard 200 Top 10 and featuring a string of international collaborations. Among those was their single Kon! Kon!, teaming up with Indian metal firebrands Bloodywood who now join them on this Australian run.

Bloodywood’s rise mirrors BABYMETAL’s unconventional path. Originating in New Delhi in 2016, the band first gained traction with metal reinterpretations of Indian pop tracks before carving their own lane with original songs mixing traditional Indian instrumentation, hip hop rhythms and metal aggression. Their 2024 album Nu Delhi served as a fierce celebration of home, culture and identity, pairing Hindi, Punjabi and English vocals with razor-sharp social commentary. Their collaboration history with BABYMETAL continued on Bekhauf, one of the standout tracks from Nu Delhi.

Across recent years, Bloodywood have performed at Hellfest, Download and sold out headline tours across Europe, making their Australian debut long-awaited for local fans.

For BABYMETAL, the 2026 tour comes off an intense period of global activity. The band spent the bulk of 2025 touring arenas across North America, Europe and Asia, including a special arena show in Mexico earlier this month. Their live presentation continues to blend theatricality and ferocity: stunning synchronised choreography, live Kami Band musicianship, and a catalogue of anthems including Gimme Chocolate!!, Karate, Pa Pa Ya!! and Kingslayer, their hit collaboration with Bring Me The Horizon.

Australian fans witnessed first-hand this year how BABYMETAL’s shows fuse precision with chaos, gleefully pushing the boundaries of what metal looks and sounds like in the 21st century. The 2026 tour marks their largest-ever local run, proving Australia has become a key destination for the band and a stronghold for their rapidly growing Fox God army.

BABYMETAL 2026 Australian Headline Tour

With Special Guests Bloodywood

Thursday 12 March – HPC, Perth
Saturday 14 March – AEC Theatre, Adelaide
Tuesday 17 March – John Cain Arena, Melbourne
Friday 20 March – Hordern Pavilion, Sydney
Sunday 22 March – Riverstage, Brisbane
General tickets on sale Thursday 13 November at 10am local. Tickets: destroyalllines.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:
Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Biffy Clyro performing live in Australia 2026
Biffy Clyro To Return To Australia In 2026

Scottish rock heavyweights Biffy Clyro will return to Australia in April 2026, marking their first visit in eight years. The trio, who last toured here in 2018, will bring a career-spanning set to theatres in Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane, performing highlights from their multi-platinum catalogue as well as material from their latest album Futique.

2 hours ago
Billy Gibbons and Elwood Francis ZZ Top Melbourne photo Winston Robinson
Billy F Gibbons To Hit The Road With Chris Layton And Mike Flanigin For 2026 U.S. Tour

Billy F Gibbons, the unmistakable bearded architect of ZZ Top's blues-rock roar, will kick off 2026 with a fresh run of solo dates across the United States. The tour, under his banner Billy F Gibbons And The BFG Band, will begin 20 January in Napa, California and travel coast-to-coast for six weeks, wrapping up on 28 February in Atlanta.

5 days ago
Leo Sayer announces 2026 Melbourne and Sydney encore shows for his Still Feel Like Dancing! Australian tour.
Leo Sayer Adds 2026 Melbourne And Sydney Shows To His Sold-Out ‘Still Feel Like Dancing!’ Tour

With the 2025 leg of his sold-out Still Feel Like Dancing! Australian tour wrapping up this weekend, Leo Sayer isn't ready to hang up the mic just yet. The beloved British-born, Australian-adopted icon has announced two major encore shows for early 2026, a third and final night at Melbourne's Palms at Crown on Sunday 25 January, and a One Night Only show at Sydney's State Theatre on Saturday 18 April.

October 31, 2025
Maxïmo Park announce their 20th Anniversary Australian Tour for A Certain Trigger 2026.
Maxïmo Park To Celebrate 20 Years of A Certain Trigger With 2026 Australian Tour

It's been a long time coming, but UK alt-rock heavyweights Maxïmo Park are finally returning to Australian shores - and they're bringing a milestone celebration with them. The Newcastle-upon-Tyne trio will perform a series of intimate headline shows across Australia in April 2026, marking the 20th anniversary of their acclaimed debut album A Certain Trigger.

October 30, 2025
Regurgitator announce 2026 Retrospective Singles Tour JUKEBOXXIN’ with DEM MOB and more
Regurgitator Crank Up The JUKEBOXXIN’ For 2026 Retrospective Singles Tour

Following the explosive success of their 2025 ZED50 celebrations, Brisbane's genre-bending mavericks Regurgitator are back in full throttle with their JUKEBOXXIN' 2026 Retrospective Singles Tour, extending deep into next year with a fistful of fizzers, full throttle nostalgia, and more of the anarchic energy that has fuelled their three-decade career.

October 29, 2025
Battle Beast performing promotional shot for Steelbound, Twilight Cabaret single, photo credit Jarmo Katila
Battle Beast To Bring Their Electrifying Power Metal Spectacle To Australia For The First Time In 2026

Finland's masters of melodic metal, Battle Beast, will finally unleash their full-throttle live fury on Australian soil in March 2026. Known for fusing the epic grandeur of classic heavy metal with 1980s-inspired hard rock and a cinematic pop sheen, Battle Beast have built a global reputation for turning stages into battlegrounds of melody and might.

October 21, 2025
Conan Gray announces 2026 Wishbone World Tour with Esha Tewari
Conan Gray Announces 2026 Wishbone World Tour With Esha Tewari – Australia And New Zealand Dates Locked In

Multi-platinum pop artist Conan Gray is set to return to Australian and New Zealand arenas in 2026, bringing his Wishbone World Tour to this side of the globe for the very first time. The tour follows the runaway success of Gray's latest album Wishbone (Republic Records), which delivered his strongest chart debut yet, debuting at #1 on Billboard's Album Sales Chart and #3 on the Billboard 200.

October 21, 2025