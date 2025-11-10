BABYMETAL Announce 2026 Australian Arena Tour With Bloodywood - Noise11.com

Japan’s genre-bending heavy force BABYMETAL will return to Australia in 2026 for a full headline arena tour, storming across five major cities in March with India’s globally rising metal crew Bloodywood in tow.

The announcement continues a remarkable Australian trajectory for the Tokyo-formed trio who first stepped foot on local soil in 2018 for Good Things Festival, returned in 2023 for their debut headline shows, then again earlier this year for Knotfest Australia. Each visit has strengthened their cult-like following, attesting to the explosive live reputation that has seen BABYMETAL dominate stages across Asia, Europe, the US and South America.

Formed in 2010 as an experimental fusion act blending heavy metal with the high-energy world of Japanese idol culture, BABYMETAL shattered expectations from the outset. Suzuka Nakamoto, known as Su-metal, leads the group alongside Moa Kikuchi, or Moametal, and Momoko Okazaki, who joined in 2023 as Momometal after years performing as part of the live “Avengers” roster. Initially a sub-unit of Sakura Gakuin, BABYMETAL evolved into a standalone phenomenon as early singles Doki Doki Morning and Ijime, Dame, Zettai began drawing millions of views and international attention.

Their self-titled debut album in 2014 introduced the world to a sound like no other, blending thrash riffs, power metal theatrics, sugar-sweet hooks and choreographed precision. Metal Resistance followed in 2016, accompanied by a history-making headline show at Wembley Arena. Since then, the band have shared stages with Metallica, Guns N’ Roses, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Korn and Lady Gaga, performed at major festivals globally, and brought Japanese metal to mainstream Western audiences in a way no act had previously achieved.

With studio albums Babymetal (2014), Metal Resistance (2016), Metal Galaxy (2019), The Other One (2023) and latest record Metal Forth (2025), BABYMETAL have continued to evolve musically and visually. Metal Forth marked their biggest global breakthrough to date, becoming the first all-Japanese act to enter the Billboard 200 Top 10 and featuring a string of international collaborations. Among those was their single Kon! Kon!, teaming up with Indian metal firebrands Bloodywood who now join them on this Australian run.

Bloodywood’s rise mirrors BABYMETAL’s unconventional path. Originating in New Delhi in 2016, the band first gained traction with metal reinterpretations of Indian pop tracks before carving their own lane with original songs mixing traditional Indian instrumentation, hip hop rhythms and metal aggression. Their 2024 album Nu Delhi served as a fierce celebration of home, culture and identity, pairing Hindi, Punjabi and English vocals with razor-sharp social commentary. Their collaboration history with BABYMETAL continued on Bekhauf, one of the standout tracks from Nu Delhi.

Across recent years, Bloodywood have performed at Hellfest, Download and sold out headline tours across Europe, making their Australian debut long-awaited for local fans.

For BABYMETAL, the 2026 tour comes off an intense period of global activity. The band spent the bulk of 2025 touring arenas across North America, Europe and Asia, including a special arena show in Mexico earlier this month. Their live presentation continues to blend theatricality and ferocity: stunning synchronised choreography, live Kami Band musicianship, and a catalogue of anthems including Gimme Chocolate!!, Karate, Pa Pa Ya!! and Kingslayer, their hit collaboration with Bring Me The Horizon.

Australian fans witnessed first-hand this year how BABYMETAL’s shows fuse precision with chaos, gleefully pushing the boundaries of what metal looks and sounds like in the 21st century. The 2026 tour marks their largest-ever local run, proving Australia has become a key destination for the band and a stronghold for their rapidly growing Fox God army.

BABYMETAL 2026 Australian Headline Tour

With Special Guests Bloodywood

Thursday 12 March – HPC, Perth

Saturday 14 March – AEC Theatre, Adelaide

Tuesday 17 March – John Cain Arena, Melbourne

Friday 20 March – Hordern Pavilion, Sydney

Sunday 22 March – Riverstage, Brisbane

General tickets on sale Thursday 13 November at 10am local. Tickets: destroyalllines.com

