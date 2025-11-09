 Biffy Clyro To Return To Australia In 2026 - Noise11.com
Biffy Clyro performing live in Australia 2026

Biffy Clyro

Biffy Clyro To Return To Australia In 2026

by Paul Cashmere on November 10, 2025

in News

Scottish rock heavyweights Biffy Clyro will return to Australia in April 2026, marking their first visit in eight years. The trio, who last toured here in 2018, will bring a career-spanning set to theatres in Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane, performing highlights from their multi-platinum catalogue as well as material from their latest album Futique.

Biffy Clyro, formed in Kilmarnock in 1995, have earned their place as one of the United Kingdom’s most enduring and adventurous rock bands. Built around the core trio of Simon Neil on lead vocals and guitar, and twins James Johnston on bass and Ben Johnston on drums, the group has evolved from underground Glasgow club favourites to festival-filling rock powerhouses. Long-time live collaborators Mike Vennart and Richard “Gambler” Ingram continue to join the band on stage as touring members.

After cutting their teeth as teenagers in the mid-90s under the name Screwfish, the band carved out their identity by blending post-hardcore energy, progressive musicianship and melodic songwriting. Their independent debut single “Iname” arrived in 1999, followed by a run of early albums that earned cult status. The release of Puzzle in 2007 saw their profile skyrocket, with the album reaching number two in the UK and establishing them as one of modern rock’s most forward-thinking acts.

The follow-up, Only Revolutions in 2009, cemented their mainstream breakthrough. With hits such as Mountains, That Golden Rule and Many Of Horror, the album reached double-platinum status and brought the band worldwide recognition. Since then, Biffy Clyro have built an enviable catalogue spanning ten studio albums, each exploring new sonic ground while maintaining the emotion and intensity that underpins their sound.

The trio have headlined major festivals including Reading, Leeds, Download, TRNSMT and Isle Of Wight, and have previously toured with global icons such as Muse, The Who, The Rolling Stones, Red Hot Chili Peppers, and Queens Of The Stone Age. Their live reputation has been earned through electrifying performances, meticulous musicianship and an ability to translate complex studio arrangements into powerful, crowd-shaking rock moments.

Released in September 2025, Futique is the band’s tenth studio album and marked another evolution in their sound, blending emotive alt-rock, progressive textures and reflective lyricism. Prior to the album’s release, the group surprised fans by performing under their original name Screwfish at a Glasgow club, debuting new tracks A Little Love and 1001. The album rollout also featured the singles Hunting Season, True Believer, and Goodbye, each showcasing Biffy Clyro’s ability to push creatively while maintaining their unmistakable DNA.

Across their nearly three-decade career, the band have taken bold stylistic leaps, from the intricate math-rock of their early records to the widescreen grandeur of Opposites and A Celebration Of Endings. Their ability to adapt, experiment and grow has made them one of the most respected and consistently compelling bands of their generation.

Biffy Clyro will perform three headline shows:
Tuesday 7 April 2026
Forum Theatre, Melbourne VIC

Wednesday 8 April 2026
Roundhouse, Sydney NSW

Thursday 9 April 2026
Tivoli Theatre, Brisbane QLD

Ticket Information
Presale begins Wednesday 12 November at 10am local time.
General public tickets go on sale Friday 14 November at 10am local time via Destroy All Lines.

