Billy F Gibbons To Hit The Road With Chris Layton And Mike Flanigin For 2026 U.S. Tour - Noise11.com

Billy F Gibbons, the unmistakable bearded architect of ZZ Top’s blues-rock roar, will kick off 2026 with a fresh run of solo dates across the United States. The tour, under his banner Billy F Gibbons And The BFG Band, will begin 20 January in Napa, California and travel coast-to-coast for six weeks, wrapping up on 28 February in Atlanta.

Gibbons, one of the most recognisable guitar icons in rock history, brings heavyweight company for this trek. Drummer Chris “Whipper” Layton, best known as a key force behind Stevie Ray Vaughan & Double Trouble, and Austin Hammond B3 maestro Mike “The Drifter” Flanigin will once again join him on stage. The trio brings together decades of Texas blues lineage, stretching from ZZ Top’s pioneering boogie runs to Vaughan’s explosive legacy and Austin’s deep organ-soaked club culture.

In a statement, Gibbons spoke to the chemistry between the group, saying they are united by “our collective Texas blues tradition” and hinting fans may hear some unexpected curveballs from the set, declaring “Ya’ can’t lose with the blues”.

This marks Gibbons’ third in-person run with the BFG Band, expanding on a decade of solo work outside ZZ Top. Across Perfectamundo (2015), the gritty The Big Bad Blues (2018) and desert-fuzz Hardware (2021), Gibbons has stretched his sound well beyond the polished Texas boogie that powered ZZ Top since 1969.

While he is on the road, fans can expect new music on the horizon. Gibbons has been working on a fourth solo album for Concord Records, due in early 2026. A new track, “Brown Paper Bag”, is set to land as the tour begins. Recent cut “Livin’ It Up Down In Texas” also features on the Landman soundtrack, proof Gibbons is as creatively busy as ever.

Noise11 reported earlier this year on Gibbons’ increasing solo activity and his continuing musical curiosity, something that has remained constant through six decades of innovation. ZZ Top, who first forged their sound in dusty Texas clubs before conquering MTV in the 80s with hits like Sharp Dressed Man, Gimme All Your Lovin’ and Legs, remain one of rock’s most durable acts. With Gibbons now exploring freer territory live, these solo tours serve as a deep-cut playground for fans.

Chris Layton’s history runs deep through American blues. After Stevie Ray Vaughan’s tragic death in 1990, Layton continued pushing the sound forward via Arc Angels alongside Doyle Bramhall II and Charlie Sexton, and more recently anchoring the Experience Hendrix Tour. His long-time collaborations with Gibbons, including their ongoing Jungle Show tradition at Antone’s in Austin, cement his role as a cornerstone of modern blues drumming.

Mike Flanigin is equally respected. A Hammond organ master steeped in Texas tradition, he has worked with Jimmie Vaughan, joined ZZ Top at Montreux Jazz Festival and even ventured into Nashville bluegrass. His versatility and soulful grit complete a trio tailor-made for improvisation and deep-cut blues digging.

Among the dates, 31 January stands out. Gibbons will perform at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake, Iowa, site of Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and The Big Bopper’s final performance 67 years earlier. It’s hallowed ground in rock history and a poignant stop for a Texan blues lifer whose own roots reach back to the early rock ‘n’ roll explosion.

Billy F Gibbons And The BFG Band Tour 2026 Dates

January

20 – Napa, CA, Uptown Theatre

21 – Monterey, CA, Golden State Theatre

23 – Solana Beach, CA, Belly Up Tavern

24 – Santa Barbara, CA, Lobero Theatre

25 – Anaheim, CA, Grove of Anaheim

28 – Santa Fe, NM, Lensic Performing Arts Center

29 – Denver, CO, Paramount Theatre

31 – Clear Lake, IA, Surf Ballroom

February

01 – St. Charles, IL, The Arcada Theatre

03 – Columbus, OH, Southern Theatre

04 – Niagara Falls, ON, Fallsview Casino Resort

06 – Wilmington, DE, Grand Opera House

07 – Atlantic City, NJ, Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa

10 – Derry, NH, Tupelo Music Hall

11 – Plymouth, MA, Plymouth Memorial Hall

13 – Rutland, VT, Paramount Theatre

14 – Patchogue, NY, Patchogue Theatre

16 – New York, NY, City Winery New York

17 – New York, NY, City Winery New York

19 – Wilkes Barre, PA, F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts

20 – Mashantucket, CT, Foxwoods Resort Casino

21 – Tarrytown, NY, Tarrytown Music Hall

23 – Alexandria, VA, The Birchmere

24 – Frederick, MD, Weinberg Center for the Arts

26 – Rocky Mount, VA, Harvester Performance Center

27 – Bristol, TN, Paramount Bristol

28 – Atlanta, GA, Variety Playhouse

