 Billy F Gibbons To Hit The Road With Chris Layton And Mike Flanigin For 2026 U.S. Tour - Noise11.com
Billy Gibbons and Elwood Francis ZZ Top Melbourne photo Winston Robinson

Billy Gibbons and Elwood Francis ZZ Top Melbourne photo Winston Robinson

Billy F Gibbons To Hit The Road With Chris Layton And Mike Flanigin For 2026 U.S. Tour

by Paul Cashmere on November 5, 2025

in News

Billy F Gibbons, the unmistakable bearded architect of ZZ Top’s blues-rock roar, will kick off 2026 with a fresh run of solo dates across the United States. The tour, under his banner Billy F Gibbons And The BFG Band, will begin 20 January in Napa, California and travel coast-to-coast for six weeks, wrapping up on 28 February in Atlanta.

Gibbons, one of the most recognisable guitar icons in rock history, brings heavyweight company for this trek. Drummer Chris “Whipper” Layton, best known as a key force behind Stevie Ray Vaughan & Double Trouble, and Austin Hammond B3 maestro Mike “The Drifter” Flanigin will once again join him on stage. The trio brings together decades of Texas blues lineage, stretching from ZZ Top’s pioneering boogie runs to Vaughan’s explosive legacy and Austin’s deep organ-soaked club culture.

In a statement, Gibbons spoke to the chemistry between the group, saying they are united by “our collective Texas blues tradition” and hinting fans may hear some unexpected curveballs from the set, declaring “Ya’ can’t lose with the blues”.

This marks Gibbons’ third in-person run with the BFG Band, expanding on a decade of solo work outside ZZ Top. Across Perfectamundo (2015), the gritty The Big Bad Blues (2018) and desert-fuzz Hardware (2021), Gibbons has stretched his sound well beyond the polished Texas boogie that powered ZZ Top since 1969.

While he is on the road, fans can expect new music on the horizon. Gibbons has been working on a fourth solo album for Concord Records, due in early 2026. A new track, “Brown Paper Bag”, is set to land as the tour begins. Recent cut “Livin’ It Up Down In Texas” also features on the Landman soundtrack, proof Gibbons is as creatively busy as ever.

Noise11 reported earlier this year on Gibbons’ increasing solo activity and his continuing musical curiosity, something that has remained constant through six decades of innovation. ZZ Top, who first forged their sound in dusty Texas clubs before conquering MTV in the 80s with hits like Sharp Dressed Man, Gimme All Your Lovin’ and Legs, remain one of rock’s most durable acts. With Gibbons now exploring freer territory live, these solo tours serve as a deep-cut playground for fans.

Chris Layton’s history runs deep through American blues. After Stevie Ray Vaughan’s tragic death in 1990, Layton continued pushing the sound forward via Arc Angels alongside Doyle Bramhall II and Charlie Sexton, and more recently anchoring the Experience Hendrix Tour. His long-time collaborations with Gibbons, including their ongoing Jungle Show tradition at Antone’s in Austin, cement his role as a cornerstone of modern blues drumming.

Mike Flanigin is equally respected. A Hammond organ master steeped in Texas tradition, he has worked with Jimmie Vaughan, joined ZZ Top at Montreux Jazz Festival and even ventured into Nashville bluegrass. His versatility and soulful grit complete a trio tailor-made for improvisation and deep-cut blues digging.

Among the dates, 31 January stands out. Gibbons will perform at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake, Iowa, site of Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and The Big Bopper’s final performance 67 years earlier. It’s hallowed ground in rock history and a poignant stop for a Texan blues lifer whose own roots reach back to the early rock ‘n’ roll explosion.

Billy F Gibbons And The BFG Band Tour 2026 Dates

January
20 – Napa, CA, Uptown Theatre
21 – Monterey, CA, Golden State Theatre
23 – Solana Beach, CA, Belly Up Tavern
24 – Santa Barbara, CA, Lobero Theatre
25 – Anaheim, CA, Grove of Anaheim
28 – Santa Fe, NM, Lensic Performing Arts Center
29 – Denver, CO, Paramount Theatre
31 – Clear Lake, IA, Surf Ballroom

February
01 – St. Charles, IL, The Arcada Theatre
03 – Columbus, OH, Southern Theatre
04 – Niagara Falls, ON, Fallsview Casino Resort
06 – Wilmington, DE, Grand Opera House
07 – Atlantic City, NJ, Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa
10 – Derry, NH, Tupelo Music Hall
11 – Plymouth, MA, Plymouth Memorial Hall
13 – Rutland, VT, Paramount Theatre
14 – Patchogue, NY, Patchogue Theatre
16 – New York, NY, City Winery New York
17 – New York, NY, City Winery New York
19 – Wilkes Barre, PA, F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts
20 – Mashantucket, CT, Foxwoods Resort Casino
21 – Tarrytown, NY, Tarrytown Music Hall
23 – Alexandria, VA, The Birchmere
24 – Frederick, MD, Weinberg Center for the Arts
26 – Rocky Mount, VA, Harvester Performance Center
27 – Bristol, TN, Paramount Bristol
28 – Atlanta, GA, Variety Playhouse

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:
Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Leo Sayer announces 2026 Melbourne and Sydney encore shows for his Still Feel Like Dancing! Australian tour.
Leo Sayer Adds 2026 Melbourne And Sydney Shows To His Sold-Out ‘Still Feel Like Dancing!’ Tour

With the 2025 leg of his sold-out Still Feel Like Dancing! Australian tour wrapping up this weekend, Leo Sayer isn't ready to hang up the mic just yet. The beloved British-born, Australian-adopted icon has announced two major encore shows for early 2026, a third and final night at Melbourne's Palms at Crown on Sunday 25 January, and a One Night Only show at Sydney's State Theatre on Saturday 18 April.

5 days ago
Maxïmo Park announce their 20th Anniversary Australian Tour for A Certain Trigger 2026.
Maxïmo Park To Celebrate 20 Years of A Certain Trigger With 2026 Australian Tour

It's been a long time coming, but UK alt-rock heavyweights Maxïmo Park are finally returning to Australian shores - and they're bringing a milestone celebration with them. The Newcastle-upon-Tyne trio will perform a series of intimate headline shows across Australia in April 2026, marking the 20th anniversary of their acclaimed debut album A Certain Trigger.

6 days ago
Regurgitator announce 2026 Retrospective Singles Tour JUKEBOXXIN’ with DEM MOB and more
Regurgitator Crank Up The JUKEBOXXIN’ For 2026 Retrospective Singles Tour

Following the explosive success of their 2025 ZED50 celebrations, Brisbane's genre-bending mavericks Regurgitator are back in full throttle with their JUKEBOXXIN' 2026 Retrospective Singles Tour, extending deep into next year with a fistful of fizzers, full throttle nostalgia, and more of the anarchic energy that has fuelled their three-decade career.

October 29, 2025
Battle Beast performing promotional shot for Steelbound, Twilight Cabaret single, photo credit Jarmo Katila
Battle Beast To Bring Their Electrifying Power Metal Spectacle To Australia For The First Time In 2026

Finland's masters of melodic metal, Battle Beast, will finally unleash their full-throttle live fury on Australian soil in March 2026. Known for fusing the epic grandeur of classic heavy metal with 1980s-inspired hard rock and a cinematic pop sheen, Battle Beast have built a global reputation for turning stages into battlegrounds of melody and might.

October 21, 2025
Conan Gray announces 2026 Wishbone World Tour with Esha Tewari
Conan Gray Announces 2026 Wishbone World Tour With Esha Tewari – Australia And New Zealand Dates Locked In

Multi-platinum pop artist Conan Gray is set to return to Australian and New Zealand arenas in 2026, bringing his Wishbone World Tour to this side of the globe for the very first time. The tour follows the runaway success of Gray's latest album Wishbone (Republic Records), which delivered his strongest chart debut yet, debuting at #1 on Billboard's Album Sales Chart and #3 on the Billboard 200.

October 21, 2025
The Last Dinner Party announce Australian tour with Sir Chloe and release new album From The Pyre.
The Last Dinner Party To Return To Australia With Sir Chloe For 2026 Tour As New Album ‘From The Pyre’ Arrives

The Last Dinner Party are bringing their decadent art-rock spectacle back to Australia in January 2026, fresh from conquering global stages and award podiums. The London five-piece will tour across Perth, Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane with special guest Sir Chloe joining the bill, celebrating the release of their much-anticipated second album From The Pyre, out 17 October 2025.

October 16, 2025
KT Tunstall announces her 20th Anniversary Eye To The Telescope Australian and New Zealand Tour for May 2026.
KT Tunstall To Celebrate 20 Years Of Eye To The Telescope With 2026 Australian And New Zealand Tour

KT Tunstall will mark the 20th anniversary of her breakthrough debut Eye To The Telescope with an Australian and New Zealand tour in May 2026, performing the platinum-selling album in full for the first time.

September 25, 2025