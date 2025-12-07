Tracy Bonham Lights Up 2025 With New Holiday Single “Un-Fk This Fkt Up Christmas” - Noise11.com

As 2025 reaches its chaotic conclusion, acclaimed genre-shifting artist Tracy Bonham has delivered a sharp, festive and unmistakably cathartic seasonal single titled Un-Fk This Fkt Up Christmas, released on 5 December 2025. The track offers a comic but pointed response to a politically tense year, shaped by public unrest and ongoing cultural division. Bonham has always combined humour with emotional grit and says this new song calls out the noise while inviting laughter and connection.

The song captures the absurdity of a troubled year, supported by a jaunty arrangement that contrasts with the sharpness of its lyrics. Bonham sings of confusion and disbelief, wrapped in a tune that moves with classic holiday brightness. She has used humour to disarm audiences before, but here she applies it with particular precision as she reflects on the state of the world in 2025.

The release closes a year that has seen major momentum for Bonham, driven in part by the success of her most recent album Sky Too Wide, released on 6 June 2025. The record affirmed her command as a songwriter with melodic instincts shaped by her classical training, coupled with the rawness she introduced in the 1990s. After decades of artistic evolution, Bonham used Sky Too Wide to examine perseverance and renewal, qualities that have anchored her work since she entered the public eye.

This year also included key live performances that highlighted her range, including a New York City event hosted by Fred Armisen at Joe’s Pub. Another milestone came in Oregon where the Eugene Ballet conceptualised her music, placing her catalogue in a new and innovative artistic frame. These experiences reinforced her energy and affirmed her readiness for more extensive touring.

Bonham moves into 2026 with a run of shows that showcase her renewed drive for live performance, including the first ever onstage performance of Un-Fk This Fkt Up Christmas. Her schedule is as follows:

Tracy Bonham Tour Dates

7 December, New York NY, Joe’s Pub as special guest of BETTY

9 January, Madison WI, The Sylvee

10 January, Madison WI, The Sylvee

16 January, New York NY, City Winery Jillith Fair Loving Jill Sobule

23 January, Philadelphia PA, The Fallser Club Jillith Fair Loving Jill Sobule

31 January, New York NY, Iridium Tracy Bonham And Strings

Bonham describes the stage as her safest place, a setting where she can speak freely and reach audiences without hesitation. She says the unpredictability of real life only heightens the importance of performance, which continues to give her stability and purpose.

Bonham first became a name with The Burdens Of Being Upright, released in 1996 via Island Records. The album’s lead single Mother Mother hit number one on the US alternative chart, bringing her heavy rotation on MTV and prominent international airplay. The song continues to find relevance and was recently featured in the first season of Yellow Jackets.

A classically trained violinist and pianist, Bonham has been nominated twice for Grammy Awards and has built a catalogue that explores rock, pop, folk and alternative forms. She was a fixture of Lilith Fair, which returned to public attention in 2025 through the documentary Lilith Fair: Building A Mystery, The Untold Story, now available on Hulu. Her presence on the tour placed her among a significant generation of female musicians who redefined the role of women in the 1990s music industry.

Next year marks the 30th anniversary of The Burdens Of Being Upright, and Bonham plans a celebratory release and a new rock-and-strings stage concept. She hints that the anniversary project will revisit the intensity of her early years while presenting her music through fresh arrangements and expanded ideas.

Bonham says her priorities for the season remain grounded in family and community. She wants her son to feel confident and supported as he enters adulthood, and she hopes young people will be guided by stronger role models. She avoids New Year’s resolutions, insisting change must come through incremental and realistic steps rather than declarations.

Un-Fk This Fkt Up Christmas is out now via A Woody Hollow.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)