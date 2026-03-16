Death Cab For Cutie Announce New Album I Built You A Tower And Release First Single Riptides - Noise11.com

Death Cab For Cutie return with their eleventh studio album I Built You A Tower, marking a new chapter for the long-running indie rock band and their first release after departing a major label.

by Paul Cashmere

After nearly three decades as one of indie rock’s defining bands, Death Cab For Cutie have announced their eleventh studio album, I Built You A Tower, due for release on June 5 through ANTI- Records.

The new record represents a significant shift for the group, Benjamin Gibbard, Nicholas Harmer, Jason McGerr, Dave Depper and Zac Rae, who have spent more than twenty years releasing music through Atlantic Records. Signing with ANTI- signals a return to an independent label environment, echoing the band’s earliest years in the Pacific Northwest indie scene that shaped their sound and identity.

I Built You A Tower was produced and engineered by John Congleton and assembled quickly, recorded over just three weeks at Animal Rites in Los Angeles as well as in the band members’ home studios across Seattle, Bellingham, Los Angeles and Portland. The pace of the sessions recalls the urgency of some of the band’s earliest recordings and reflects a renewed focus on capturing the energy of the musicians playing together in a room.

To introduce the album, Death Cab For Cutie have released the first single, Riptides, a propulsive track that addresses personal vulnerability set against the weight of a troubled world.

Benjamin Gibbard explained that the song grew from the emotional tension between individual hardship and global tragedy.

“Riptides is about the challenge of dealing with personal struggles as the world around us experiences tragedy and loss on an unfathomable scale,” he said. “When those things collide in your mind it can feel completely paralysing.”

The album emerged during a period of intense activity for the band. In recent years Death Cab For Cutie revisited two of their most influential albums, Transatlanticism and Plans, celebrating the 20th anniversaries of both releases with extensive tours. The shows were major events for long-time fans and placed the group back on large stages performing the records that helped define the sound of indie rock in the early 2000s.

Those tours also placed heavy demands on Gibbard, who simultaneously performed with both Death Cab For Cutie and his electronic pop side project The Postal Service each night. The schedule meant hours on stage at arena shows while navigating significant personal upheaval away from the spotlight.

Out of that period came the concept behind I Built You A Tower. Rather than a romantic metaphor, the phrase refers to an emotional structure created to contain grief and loss.

“There’s this need to find a place in ourselves to put loss and grief,” Gibbard explained. “A place that can hold it so we can keep moving forward. But sometimes the trauma finds its way out of that place.”

The result is an album built around the process of confronting past experiences while searching for clarity about the future. Across the record’s eleven songs, Gibbard’s writing explores emotional compartmentalisation and the inevitable moments when carefully constructed defences begin to break down.

For guitarist Dave Depper, the anniversary tours leading into the recording sessions played a crucial role in shaping the direction of the new material.

“Those tours cleared out any sense of nostalgia,” Depper said. “We felt part of something powerful and we went into the studio thinking about how to capture that feeling in new songs.”

Bassist Nick Harmer said the experience also reminded the band of the philosophy that guided their earliest recordings.

“We returned to the idea that if the musicians in the room believe in what we’re doing, that’s enough,” Harmer said. “That confidence was always part of this band.”

Death Cab For Cutie formed in Bellingham, Washington in 1997, emerging from the fertile Pacific Northwest independent music scene that also produced groups such as Modest Mouse and Built To Spill. Led by Gibbard’s introspective songwriting and melodic sensibility, the band gradually built a following through albums including Something About Airplanes, We Have The Facts And We’re Voting Yes and The Photo Album.

Their 2003 breakthrough Transatlanticism transformed the group into a major force in alternative music, while the follow-up Plans delivered their biggest commercial success and produced the enduring single I Will Follow You Into The Dark. Over the following two decades the band continued to evolve through albums such as Narrow Stairs, Codes And Keys, Kintsugi, Thank You For Today and Asphalt Meadows.

Across that period Death Cab For Cutie have received eight Grammy nominations and developed a reputation for emotionally detailed songwriting that blends indie rock, indie pop and alternative rock.

With I Built You A Tower, the band approach a new stage in their career, one shaped by reflection on the past and the determination to continue forward creatively.

As Gibbard describes it, the tower of the title remains present even when the door is closed.

“You might not always look inside it,” he said. “But you know it’s there. And eventually you have to face what’s inside.”

I Built You A Tower Tracklisting

Full Of Stars

Punching The Flowers

Pep Talk

I Built You A Tower (a)

Envy The Birds

Stone Over Water

How Heavenly A State

Trap Door

Riptides

The Flavor Of Metal

I Built You A Tower (b)

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