A Perfect Circle Announce Australian And New Zealand Tour With Puscifer - Noise11.com

A Perfect Circle will return to Australia and New Zealand for the first time in more than a decade, bringing Puscifer as special guests for a run of arena and outdoor shows in December.

by Paul Cashmere

American alternative rock band A Perfect Circle will return to Australia and New Zealand in December 2026, marking their first visit to Australia since 2013 and their first New Zealand performance in more than two decades.

The band, formed in 1999 by guitarist Billy Howerdel and Tool vocalist Maynard James Keenan, confirmed the tour this week with five shows scheduled across Adelaide, Melbourne, Brisbane, Sydney and Auckland. Joining them on the run will be Puscifer, the experimental rock project also fronted by Keenan.

The announcement follows renewed global activity for A Perfect Circle. The band recently revealed a major European tour, their first headline run on the continent since 2018, which begins in London in June and concludes in Madrid in July. For Australian audiences, the December tour signals the long awaited return of one of the most distinctive acts to emerge from the alternative rock movement of the late 1990s and early 2000s.

A Perfect Circle will begin the Australasian leg at The Drive in Adelaide on 4 December before heading to Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena on 6 December. From there the band will perform at Brisbane’s Riverstage on 8 December and Sydney’s TikTok Entertainment Centre on 11 December before closing the tour at Spark Arena in Auckland on 13 December.

The project began when Billy Howerdel, previously a guitar technician for bands including Nine Inch Nails and Tool, started developing a collection of songs that required a distinctive vocalist. His friendship with Maynard James Keenan led to the formation of A Perfect Circle, with Keenan recognising the potential in Howerdel’s material and agreeing to front the band.

Their debut album Mer De Noms arrived in 2000 and quickly established the group as a major force in modern rock. The album debuted at number four on the Billboard 200 and at the time became the highest charting debut album by a rock band in the United States. Songs such as Judith, 3 Libras and The Hollow introduced the band’s signature blend of melodic atmosphere and heavy guitar textures.

A Perfect Circle followed with Thirteenth Step in 2003, a darker and more introspective record that explored themes of addiction and recovery. The album debuted at number two in the United States and produced key tracks including Weak And Powerless and The Outsider. Their third album Emotive, released in 2004, took a different direction with reinterpretations of classic songs alongside new material, reflecting the political climate of the time.

After extended periods of inactivity while members pursued other projects, including Keenan’s ongoing work with Tool, A Perfect Circle returned in 2018 with Eat The Elephant. The album debuted at number three on the Billboard 200 and topped the Billboard Rock Albums chart, demonstrating the band’s continued relevance nearly two decades after their debut.

Despite a changing lineup across the years, the core creative partnership between Howerdel and Keenan has remained central. Howerdel typically develops the music while Keenan contributes lyrics and vocal melodies, shaping the emotional tone that has defined the band’s catalogue.

Joining the December tour is Puscifer, a project created by Keenan that blends electronic rock, post industrial textures and theatrical storytelling. Over the years the group has developed a strong reputation for visually elaborate live performances and conceptual narratives. Core members Mat Mitchell and Carina Round complete the trio alongside Keenan.

Puscifer released their latest album Normal Isn’t in February 2026, continuing a catalogue that includes V Is For Vagina, Conditions Of My Parole, Money Shot and Existential Reckoning. The project has evolved into a multimedia creative outlet encompassing music, video and live stage productions.

Across their career, both A Perfect Circle and Puscifer have built devoted audiences worldwide, performing at major festivals including Coachella and Bonnaroo and selling out venues such as the Hollywood Bowl and Madison Square Garden.

A Perfect Circle Australia And New Zealand 2026 Tour

4 December, Adelaide, The Drive

6 December, Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena

8 December, Brisbane, Riverstage

11 December, Sydney, TikTok Entertainment Centre

13 December, Auckland, Spark Arena

Tickets on sale Friday 20 March at 9am local time.

Artist presale: Tue 17 Mar, 9am to Thu 19 Mar, 8am

Live Nation presale: Thu 19 Mar, 9am to Fri 20 Mar, 8am

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