Electric State Urge Fans To ‘Stand Up' With New Single - Noise11.com

Perth rockers Electric State are back with their latest explosive single, Stand Up, a hard-hitting call to action for listeners to defend their beliefs and claim their space in the world

by Paul Cashmere

Boasting a ferocious blend of progressive grunge, punk attitude and groove-laden hard rock, Electric State have become one of Perth’s most talked-about live acts since forming in 2019. The band’s latest single, Stand Up, marks their first release under the XMusic label and continues their trajectory as a riff-driven powerhouse of Australian rock.

Stand Up is a track built on intensity and conviction, urging listeners to take a stand for what matters to them. The lyrics confront life’s pressures and political distractions, insisting that if you do not fight for your principles, you remain a passive observer.

Musically, the song melds hard-hitting riffs with sharp, commanding vocals, establishing Electric State as a band capable of crafting music that is both explosive and memorable.

The single is being celebrated with an already sold-out launch on the Ship Happens boat cruise along the Swan River on Saturday, March 7. Known for turning their live shows into high-octane spectacles, Electric State encourage full crowd participation, including climbing on bars and using megaphones to amplify the atmosphere. Fans have even been invited to bring their own #Janisthemegaphone to join in the revelry.

Electric State are no strangers to commanding live audiences. Since their first show in 2019, the quartet-Russell Christie on guitar, Paul Leahy on bass, Rob Viney on lead vocals and guitar, and Bill Shaw on drums-has packed venues such as The Amplifier Bar, The Sewing Room, Lynott’s Lounge and Badlands. Their live shows have been described as “blaring sirens, deafening chants, bar climbing and megaphones,” confirming their reputation as a must-see act. Highlights include closing two stages at the Nannup Music Festival in 2024, where fans literally joined the band on stage armed with megaphones.

The band’s debut album, Green Machine, achieved global airplay and critical acclaim, opening doors for international tours across Japan and the UK in 2023, alongside support slots with US rock act Skillet. Their sound draws from an eclectic mix of influences, including Alice In Chains, Soundgarden, Rival Sons, Gyroscope and Killswitch Engage, combining groove, melody and a heavy edge into a uniquely compelling style.

Following their initial XMusic release, What Do You Want, which was mixed by Anton Hagop (Silverchair, Missy Higgins, Birds of Tokyo), Electric State are preparing for the launch of their forthcoming album, Standing On The Edge, due January 8, 2027. Pre-orders are now available through the XMusic store. Both Stand Up and What Do You Want highlight the band’s ability to fuse socially conscious lyrics with high-octane rock instrumentation, solidifying their status as a leading force in the Australian rock scene.

The Ship Happens single launch promises to deliver the same chaotic energy the band has become renowned for, ensuring fans experience Electric State at their loudest and most interactive. This release solidifies their place in Perth’s live music legacy while hinting at broader ambitions under the XMusic label.

Tour Dates

Saturday, March 7: Ship Happens Boat Cruise, Perth

Thursday, April 30: XMusic 5th Birthday Night 1, Musicland, Melbourne feat. Dellacoma, Sisters Doll, Karly Jewell and Electric State

Friday, May 1: XMusic 5th Birthday Night 2, Musicland, Melbourne feat. Frankenbok, Cicadastone, Awaken The Hate and Electric State

Friday, May 1 & Saturday, May 2: Kalbarri Open Air Festival, Kalbarri, WA

