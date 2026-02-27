Fun Lovin Criminals Set To Start ‘It's Only A Matter Of Time' Australian Tour Featuring First Album In 15 Years - Noise11.com

New York icons Fun Lovin Criminals return to Australia celebrating new album A Matter Of Time alongside three decades of defining songs from their genre-blending catalogue.

by Paul Cashmere

After three decades carving their own lane between hip-hop, rock, funk and blues, Fun Lovin Criminals are heading back to Australia this March with a tour that reconnects the band’s past and present. The ‘It’s Only A Matter Of Time’ tour arrives on the heels of an extensive 2025 international run and coincides with the release of A Matter Of Time, the group’s first studio album in 15 years.

Watch the Noise11 Fun Lovin’ Criminals interview:

For longtime followers, the tour represents more than a standard nostalgia circuit. The new record signals a creative reset for a band that has continually evolved since emerging from New York City’s club scene in the early 1990s. Conceived by founding member Brian ‘Fast’ Leiser alongside drummer and producer Frank Benbini, A Matter Of Time revisits the gritty sonic identity that first brought global attention to Fun Lovin Criminals while reflecting their modern perspective after decades on the road.

Mixed by Grammy Award-winning engineer Tim Latham, the album marks the band’s first full-length release since 2010’s Classic Fantastic. According to Leiser, the project became an introspective exercise shaped by experience and longevity rather than nostalgia. He describes the record as a reflection of where the band stands today, grounded in the philosophy of staying true to the music that has defined their journey.

Fun Lovin Criminals formed in 1993 when Leiser, Huey Morgan and Steve Borgovini began performing together after meeting while working at a New York club. Early gigs often happened by accident, stepping in when scheduled acts failed to appear, yet those improvised performances quickly attracted industry attention and led to a recording deal. Their 1996 debut album Come Find Yourself introduced a distinctive hybrid sound, blending rap delivery with alternative rock textures and cinematic storytelling rooted in urban life.

The breakthrough came with Scooby Snacks, a track that famously sampled dialogue from Quentin Tarantino films Pulp Fiction and Reservoir Dogs. The single became an international hit and established the band’s identity as storytellers drawing from New York street culture, crime cinema and wry humour. Songs like King Of New York expanded that narrative scope, referencing real-world figures and the mythology surrounding organised crime, while maintaining a satirical edge.

Follow-up album 100% Colombian in 1998 pushed deeper into darker textures while delivering one of their enduring crowd favourites, Love Unlimited, a tribute inspired by Barry White’s legendary vocal ensemble. Tracks such as Korean Bodega reinforced the band’s reputation for balancing groove-driven rhythms with observational lyricism about city life.

Through the late 1990s and early 2000s the band built a powerful international following, particularly across Europe, supported by festival appearances including performances at Glastonbury. Albums including Loco, Welcome To Poppy’s and Livin’ In The City expanded their musical palette while keeping touring at the centre of their identity.

Line-up changes and shifting industry dynamics reshaped the group in later years, culminating in Leiser stepping into the lead vocalist role after the departure of original frontman Huey Morgan in 2021. Rather than slowing momentum, the transition pushed the band toward new material and a renewed touring focus. Guitarist Naim Cortazzi joined the lineup in 2022, completing the current incarnation of Fun Lovin Criminals.

Across their career the band has released six studio albums, two cover albums and numerous remixes, cultivating a devoted audience drawn to their genre-crossing approach. Their music has often explored themes of urban existence, existential reflection and dark humour, delivered through a blend of hip-hop beats, blues influences and rock instrumentation that remains difficult to categorise within a single genre.

The upcoming Australian shows promise a setlist spanning the full arc of that history. Alongside material from A Matter Of Time, audiences can expect signature songs including Scooby Snacks, King Of New York, Love Unlimited, Korean Bodega and Big Night Out, tracks that helped define alternative music culture during the late 1990s.

Tour Dates And Ticketing

Wednesday 11 March, Brisbane, Crowbar Brisbane

Thursday 12 March, Sydney, Manning Bar Sydney

Friday 13 March, Melbourne, Kindred Band Room Melbourne

https://www.bandsintown.com/a/8819-fun-lovin’-criminals

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)