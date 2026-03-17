LANY Announce Return To Australia For Soft World Tour 2026 - Noise11.com

LANY will bring their Soft World Tour to Australia in October and November 2026, marking the band’s first local shows since 2024 and introducing their latest album Soft to fans across the country.

by Paul Cashmere

Los Angeles alt-rock duo LANY have confirmed their long-awaited return to Australia, unveiling a run of headline shows for October and November 2026 as part of their global Soft World Tour.

The tour marks LANY’s first Australian visit since their 2024 dates behind A Beautiful Blur, a run that saw the band sell out venues nationwide and further cement their status as a consistent draw in the local market. This time, the focus shifts to their sixth studio album Soft, released in October 2025, with Australian audiences set to hear the new material live for the first time.

Fronted by singer-songwriter Paul Jason Klein alongside drummer Jake Goss, LANY have spent more than a decade building a catalogue that bridges alternative rock, indie pop and synth-driven textures. Formed in 2014, the band’s early releases quickly generated online momentum, with breakthrough tracks like ILYSB and Super Far establishing a global fanbase. Over time, releases including Malibu Nights and Mama’s Boy expanded their reach, while their independent era began with A Beautiful Blur in 2023, a record that debuted at No.4 on the ARIA Albums Chart.

Soft arrives at a pivotal moment for the band. Written in the aftermath of a serious accident involving Klein, the album reflects a period of personal upheaval and renewed perspective. The project explores emotional vulnerability and resilience, continuing a thematic thread that has defined much of LANY’s output while refining their sonic identity. A companion release, Soft 2, followed shortly after, extending the concept and presenting a contrasting dimension to the original work.

The new material will sit alongside a catalogue that has quietly amassed significant commercial success. LANY have achieved platinum certification for ILYSB, while tracks including Malibu Nights, Super Far, I Quit Drinking and Mean It have earned gold status. Their ability to translate streaming success into ticket sales has been equally notable, with the Soft World Tour already moving more than 300,000 tickets globally.

Internationally, the tour has taken in cities across South America, the Middle East and Asia, with upcoming dates scheduled through North America and Europe across 2026. The itinerary includes some of the band’s largest headline venues to date, including Los Angeles’ Intuit Dome, Brooklyn’s Barclays Center and London’s OVO Wembley Arena, alongside a return to Manila, home to one of their most fervent fanbases.

LANY’s live reputation has been built on a combination of scale and intimacy, with Klein’s stage presence anchoring performances that balance polished production with emotional immediacy. The Australian shows are expected to continue that approach, bringing the Soft era into arenas and outdoor venues across the country.

The tour will open in Perth before moving east, with stops in Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane. Each show will showcase the band’s evolving sound, shaped by more than a decade of recording and touring, and informed by a career trajectory that has seen them transition from label-backed newcomers to independent global headliners.

Tickets for the Australian dates will be released in late March, with a Frontier Touring presale scheduled ahead of the general public on-sale. Demand is expected to be strong given the band’s previous sell-outs and sustained popularity in the market.

For Australian fans, the Soft World Tour represents both a continuation and a new chapter, a return from a band that has maintained a steady connection with its audience while continuing to evolve creatively.

LANY – Soft World Tour Australia 2026

Tuesday 27 October, Perth, ICF: Outdoors

Wednesday 18 November, Melbourne, John Cain Arena

Friday 20 November, Sydney, TikTok Entertainment Centre

Sunday 22 November, Brisbane, Riverstage

Frontier Member presale begins Tuesday 24 March at 12pm local time.

General public tickets go on sale Friday 27 March at 1pm local time.

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