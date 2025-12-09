 Superheaven Announce First Australian Tour In More Than A Decade With Angel Du$t - Noise11.com
Superheaven announce Australian tour with Angel Du$t

Superheaven

Superheaven Announce First Australian Tour In More Than A Decade With Angel Du$t

by Paul Cashmere on December 9, 2025

in News

Superheaven will return to Australia in April and May for their first local shows in more than ten years, the tour pairing the Pennsylvanian heavyweights with the genre-bending Angel Du$t. The run brings two of the most forceful voices from the grunge revival and melodic hardcore movement together for a series of high-energy dates across five cities. The announcement follows a period of renewed activity for Superheaven, including new music, expanded touring plans and a revived focus on the sound that helped define their rise.

Superheaven first emerged in 2008 under the name Daylight, forming in Doylestown, Pennsylvania. Their early period was defined by a run of EPs including Sinking in 2009, Dispirit in 2010, and The Difference In Good And Bad Dreams in 2012. Their debut album Jar arrived in 2013 and entered the US Billboard 200, expanding their reputation as one of the most promising new voices mixing grunge atmosphere with shoegaze textures and post-hardcore weight. A legal dispute prompted the name change to Superheaven in 2014, although their musical direction remained steady.

The second album Ours Is Chrome arrived in 2015. The record later earned recognition for helping cement the band’s hazy melodic approach, and it placed them firmly within a new generation of alternative acts shaped by the influence of the 1990s. Tracks such as Poor Aileen opened festival stages internationally, while Youngest Daughter surpassed 200 million streams and pushed the band’s catalogue close to the half-billion mark.

After touring Ours Is Chrome, the band stepped back from full-time activity. Members pursued new creative paths including Webbed Wing and DARK MTNS, while still reuniting occasionally for one-off charity events and special appearances. They returned to the stage in 2022 for festival sets and international shows before confirming a full North American run in 2025. Their first new music since 2015 arrived in late 2024 with Long Gone, followed by Numb To What Is Real. Their third album, self-titled, will land in April 2025.

Angel Du$t, led by Justice Tripp, evolved out of the hardcore roots that defined Trapped Under Ice. Across albums such as A.D., Pretty Buff and Brand New Soul, they have pushed their sound into a colourful hybrid of d-beat rhythms, rock hooks and genre-shifting experiments. Their influence on modern melodic hardcore has been considerable, and their willingness to blur boundaries has placed them at the centre of a new movement of artists intent on expanding the possibilities of heavy music.
Tripp has built a reputation for pursuing new creative paths with little regard for trends, and Angel Du$t’s current incarnation is an open celebration of rock history through a contemporary lens. Their arrival on this tour adds an unpredictable spark and gives the Australian run a rare energy.

Live, Superheaven lean into dense, atmospheric performances built on towering riffs, thick distortion and long hypnotic passages that envelop rooms. Angel Du$t take the opposite approach, pushing crowds into constant motion with stage dives, communal singing and fast-moving chaos. Together, the pairing offers fans a full evening of catharsis, shifting from isolationist anthems to collective release.

This Australian run will be Superheaven’s first local tour since they stepped back from the road more than a decade ago. With new music, renewed purpose and one of the strongest support acts in current heavy music, these dates mark a significant return for a band that helped revitalise grunge for a new era.

TOUR DATES
Thursday 30 April, The Triffid, Brisbane 18+
Saturday 2 May, 170 Russell, Melbourne 18+
Sunday 3 May, Liberty Hall, Sydney Lic AA
Tuesday 5 May, Lion Arts Factory, Adelaide Lic AA
Wednesday 6 May, Amplifier Bar, Perth 18+

DAL Pre-Sale: Thursday 11 December at 12pm local time
General On-Sale: Friday 12 December at 12pm local time

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:
Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Garbage
Shirley Manson Faces Fan Backlash After Beach Ball Incident At Good Things Melbourne

Garbage's appearance at Good Things Melbourne has become the most discussed moment of the festival, with Shirley Manson's outburst at a longtime fan sparking widespread debate across the band's community. The confrontation, which unfolded in front of thousands, has divided supporters in a way not seen around the group since their breakthrough years in the mid-90s.

1 day ago
Tracy Bonham releases festive single Un-F-k This F-kt Up Christmas
Tracy Bonham Lights Up 2025 With New Holiday Single “Un-Fk This Fkt Up Christmas”

As 2025 reaches its chaotic conclusion, acclaimed genre-shifting artist Tracy Bonham has delivered a sharp, festive and unmistakably cathartic seasonal single titled Un-Fk This Fkt Up Christmas, released on 5 December 2025. The track offers a comic but pointed response to a politically tense year, shaped by public unrest and ongoing cultural division. Bonham has always combined humour with emotional grit and says this new song calls out the noise while inviting laughter and connection.

2 days ago
Radiohead by Ros O'Gorman
Radiohead Postpone First Two Copenhagen Shows As Thom Yorke Battles Severe Throat Infection

Radiohead have postponed the first two concerts of their Copenhagen residency after Thom Yorke was diagnosed with an extreme throat infection, a condition that has made it impossible for him to sing. The British group, who returned to the road in November after a seven year break, were due to open a four night run at the Royal Arena on 1 and 2 December, yet both dates have now been pushed back to 15 and 16 December.

7 days ago
The Used perform a black tie orchestral show at the Sydney Opera House in 2026
The Used To Present A Mid Summer Night’s Symphony At The Sydney Opera House In 2026

For more than two decades, The Used have pushed the boundaries of post-hardcore and emo, shaping a global movement through melodic volatility and emotional candour. In 2026, the Utah-formed band will reach a milestone few in their genre have achieved, with an exclusive orchestral performance inside the Sydney Opera House on Sunday 29 March 2026, a black tie event presented as A Mid Summer Night's Symphony.

November 27, 2025
Shudder To Think reunited performing live in 2025
Shudder To Think Return With First New Music In Nearly 30 Years

Influential Washington D.C. post-hardcore innovators Shudder To Think have re-emerged with their first new material in close to three decades, unleashing the new tracks Thirst Walk and Playback as they resume their long-awaited reunion tour across the United States.

November 8, 2025
Radiohead by Ros O'Gorman
Radiohead Return In Madrid After Seven Years With Career-Spanning Sets And A ‘Busking’ Approach To Setlists

Radiohead are back. After seven long years without a tour, the influential English group stepped onto a stage once again, launching their 2025 European and UK dates in Madrid on 4 November with the first of four shows in the Spanish capital. For a band long associated with pushing forward, this return marks a rare moment of reflection, yet one that feels deeply energised by a renewed sense of purpose.

November 7, 2025
The Cure perform at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne on Thursday 28 July 2016.
The Cure Bring The Show of a Lost World To Cinemas This December

The Cure will bring fans back into the shadowy glow of London's Troxy this December, announcing a cinematic release for The Show of a Lost World, the concert film capturing their one-night-only performance of Songs of a Lost World in full. The film screens globally for one night only on 11 December.

November 5, 2025