Superheaven Announce First Australian Tour In More Than A Decade With Angel Du$t - Noise11.com

Superheaven will return to Australia in April and May for their first local shows in more than ten years, the tour pairing the Pennsylvanian heavyweights with the genre-bending Angel Du$t. The run brings two of the most forceful voices from the grunge revival and melodic hardcore movement together for a series of high-energy dates across five cities. The announcement follows a period of renewed activity for Superheaven, including new music, expanded touring plans and a revived focus on the sound that helped define their rise.

Superheaven first emerged in 2008 under the name Daylight, forming in Doylestown, Pennsylvania. Their early period was defined by a run of EPs including Sinking in 2009, Dispirit in 2010, and The Difference In Good And Bad Dreams in 2012. Their debut album Jar arrived in 2013 and entered the US Billboard 200, expanding their reputation as one of the most promising new voices mixing grunge atmosphere with shoegaze textures and post-hardcore weight. A legal dispute prompted the name change to Superheaven in 2014, although their musical direction remained steady.

The second album Ours Is Chrome arrived in 2015. The record later earned recognition for helping cement the band’s hazy melodic approach, and it placed them firmly within a new generation of alternative acts shaped by the influence of the 1990s. Tracks such as Poor Aileen opened festival stages internationally, while Youngest Daughter surpassed 200 million streams and pushed the band’s catalogue close to the half-billion mark.

After touring Ours Is Chrome, the band stepped back from full-time activity. Members pursued new creative paths including Webbed Wing and DARK MTNS, while still reuniting occasionally for one-off charity events and special appearances. They returned to the stage in 2022 for festival sets and international shows before confirming a full North American run in 2025. Their first new music since 2015 arrived in late 2024 with Long Gone, followed by Numb To What Is Real. Their third album, self-titled, will land in April 2025.

Angel Du$t, led by Justice Tripp, evolved out of the hardcore roots that defined Trapped Under Ice. Across albums such as A.D., Pretty Buff and Brand New Soul, they have pushed their sound into a colourful hybrid of d-beat rhythms, rock hooks and genre-shifting experiments. Their influence on modern melodic hardcore has been considerable, and their willingness to blur boundaries has placed them at the centre of a new movement of artists intent on expanding the possibilities of heavy music.

Tripp has built a reputation for pursuing new creative paths with little regard for trends, and Angel Du$t’s current incarnation is an open celebration of rock history through a contemporary lens. Their arrival on this tour adds an unpredictable spark and gives the Australian run a rare energy.

Live, Superheaven lean into dense, atmospheric performances built on towering riffs, thick distortion and long hypnotic passages that envelop rooms. Angel Du$t take the opposite approach, pushing crowds into constant motion with stage dives, communal singing and fast-moving chaos. Together, the pairing offers fans a full evening of catharsis, shifting from isolationist anthems to collective release.

This Australian run will be Superheaven’s first local tour since they stepped back from the road more than a decade ago. With new music, renewed purpose and one of the strongest support acts in current heavy music, these dates mark a significant return for a band that helped revitalise grunge for a new era.

TOUR DATES

Thursday 30 April, The Triffid, Brisbane 18+

Saturday 2 May, 170 Russell, Melbourne 18+

Sunday 3 May, Liberty Hall, Sydney Lic AA

Tuesday 5 May, Lion Arts Factory, Adelaide Lic AA

Wednesday 6 May, Amplifier Bar, Perth 18+

DAL Pre-Sale: Thursday 11 December at 12pm local time

General On-Sale: Friday 12 December at 12pm local time

