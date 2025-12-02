 Radiohead Postpone First Two Copenhagen Shows As Thom Yorke Battles Severe Throat Infection - Noise11.com
Radiohead Postpone First Two Copenhagen Shows As Thom Yorke Battles Severe Throat Infection

by Paul Cashmere on December 2, 2025

in News

Radiohead have postponed the first two concerts of their Copenhagen residency after Thom Yorke was diagnosed with an extreme throat infection, a condition that has made it impossible for him to sing. The British group, who returned to the road in November after a seven year break, were due to open a four night run at the Royal Arena on 1 and 2 December, yet both dates have now been pushed back to 15 and 16 December.

The remaining Copenhagen shows on 4 and 5 December are still expected to proceed, as treatment has begun and the band remains hopeful that Yorke will be well enough to perform. All tickets for the postponed dates will be valid for the new December shows, and refunds will be available through the point of purchase for fans who cannot attend the rescheduled nights.

In a statement, Radiohead described their disappointment, noting that the late change was unavoidable due to Yorke’s condition, a sharp reminder of the fragility that can interrupt even the most carefully planned tour. The band said they were devastated by the decision, adding that they have been overwhelmed by the reaction of audiences during their return to the stage. They also expressed sincere regret to fans who had planned to attend the affected shows.

Radiohead’s schedule resumes with the final two Copenhagen shows on 4 and 5 December, followed by four Berlin performances beginning on 8 December. These Berlin dates will close the band’s first tour since 2018, a run that has included performances in Madrid, Bologna and London, including a four night O2 Arena residency that drew record breaking crowds.

The group’s reunion followed a casual rehearsal in 2023, an experiment that soon led to the decision to perform again as a unit. Drummer Philip Selway said the break had allowed each member to rediscover the core identity that has anchored Radiohead’s work since their beginnings in Oxfordshire in the mid 1980s.

Radiohead formed in Abingdon in 1985 when Thom Yorke, Jonny Greenwood, Colin Greenwood, Ed O’Brien and Philip Selway began rehearsing as On A Friday. Their early years coincided with a vibrant Oxford independent scene, yet their musical trajectory soon moved far beyond local influence. After signing with EMI in 1991, the band released Pablo Honey in 1993, a record that produced their breakthrough single Creep, a worldwide hit that brought the group both commercial recognition and critical scrutiny.

Their evolution accelerated with The Bends in 1995, a record that established their reputation for ambitious arrangements and emotional density. This was followed by OK Computer in 1997, a landmark album regarded as one of the definitive works of the late twentieth century, a release that explored themes of technological anxiety and modern alienation. In 2000, the group shifted direction with Kid A, a recording that embraced electronic textures and non traditional structures, reinforcing Radiohead’s commitment to innovation.

Across the next two decades, the band expanded their sound with Amnesiac, Hail To The Thief, In Rainbows, The King Of Limbs and A Moon Shaped Pool, while each member also developed solo projects. Yorke and Jonny Greenwood formed The Smile in 2021, yet Radiohead’s core identity has remained intact, as evidenced by the enthusiastic response to their current European return.

While the postponement is a setback, the band’s team remains cautiously optimistic that Yorke will recover quickly, allowing Radiohead to continue the tour as planned. Fans in Copenhagen will now look toward 4 and 5 December for the group’s next appearance, while Berlin audiences prepare for the closing chapter of this long awaited return.

