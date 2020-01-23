 Recovery Hosts Reunite For Charity Trivia Night - Noise11.com
Jane Gazzo, Dylan Lewis and Leigh Whannell at the Recovery 20th Anniversary Reunion. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Jane Gazzo, Dylan Lewis and Leigh Whannell at the Recovery 20th Anniversary Reunion. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Recovery Hosts Reunite For Charity Trivia Night

by Tim Cashmere on January 23, 2020

in News

The hosts of the show that encouraged a generation of 90s kids to get out of the house and go to gigs – Recovery – are reuniting for a one-off trivia night in Melbourne.

Dylan Lewis, Jane Gazzo and Leigh Whannell are getting together for “a mix of Q&As, quizzes, music and plenty of 90s nostalgia”. It’ll be the first time the three of them have been together since the late 90s when Recovery came to an end.

Whannell has gone on to become a Hollywood big shot, finding great success writing the Saw movies, as well as a number of high-profile acting roles. Gazzo and Lewis have found themselves broadcasting across radio and TV since then, as well as starting a YouTube channel of music interviews and news called Recovered.

The night will take place at The Spotted Mallard in Brunswick on Wednesday February 5, and will raise funds for the recent bushfires. Tickets are $20 and if you want them, click here and grab some!

Dylan Lewis - Photo By Ros O'Gorman

