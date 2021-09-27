 Red Hot Chili Peppers ‘Blood Sugar Sex Majik’ Turns 30 - Noise11.com
Red Hot Chilli Peppers Big Day Out Showgrounds Melbourne Australia Jan 26th 2013 photo by Ros O'Gorman

Red Hot Chili Peppers ‘Blood Sugar Sex Majik’ Turns 30

by Paul Cashmere on September 27, 2021

‘Blood Sugar Sex Majik’, the fifth Red Hot Chili Peppers album, was released 30 years ago on 24 September, 1991.

‘Blood Sugar Sex Majik’ came out the same day as Nirvana ‘Nevermind’.

‘Blood Sugar Sex Majik’ was produced by Rick Rubin and recorded at Harry Houdini’s Los Angeles mansion. The members of the band decided to live in the mansion and not leave until the job was done. All except Chad Smith agreed, because Smith thought the mansion was haunted. Smith would leave at the end of each session and return the next day. John Frusciante agreed the mansion was haunted but has been quoted as saying they were friendly ghosts.

Rubin managed to capture the merging of the band’s rock and funk much more succinctly than on the previous four albums. The album became Red Hot Chili Pepper’s biggest selling with over 7 million sales in the USA alone.

It also generated the no 2 US hit ‘Under The Bridge’ for the band.

Meanwhile Red Hot Chili Peppers have announced a US tour for 2022. The tour will begin in June 2022. Dates and cities will be announced soon.

