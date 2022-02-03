Red Hot Chili Peppers Drop New Song ‘Black Summer’ Ahead Of ‘Unlimited Love’ Album - Noise11.com

Red Hot Chili Peppers have slipped out a surprise new song ‘Black Summer’ ahead of their upcoming 12th album ‘Unlimited Love’.

In a statement the bands said, “We yearn to shine a light in the world, to uplift, connect, and bring people together. Each of the songs on our new album Unlimited Love, is a facet of us, reflecting our view of the universe. This is our life’s mission. We work, focus, and prepare, so that when the biggest wave comes, we are ready to ride it. The ocean has gifted us a mighty wave and this record is the ride that is the sum of our lives. Thank you for listening, we hope you enjoy it.”

The song seems to recall Australia’s Black Summer of 2019/2020. Red Hot Chili Pepper’s Aussie Flea had property of the South Coast of New South Wales were the first broke out two years ago.

The title itself ‘Black Summer’ is a clue to the meaning of the song coupled with the distinctly Australian lyrics:

Platypus are a few

The secret life of roo

A personality I never knew

(Get it on)

You can listen to ‘Black Summer’ now ahead of the album release on 1 April 2022.

‘Unlimited Love’ is a collaboration back with producer Rick Rubin who worked with Red Hot Chili Peppers on Blood Sugar Sex Magik [1991], Californication [1999], By The Way [2002], and Stadium Arcadium [2006].

John Frusciante says, “When we started writing material, we began by playing old songs by people like Johnny “Guitar” Watson, The Kinks, The New York Dolls, Richard Barrett and others. Ever so gradually, we started bringing in new ideas, and turning jams into songs, and after a couple of months the new stuff was all we were playing. The feeling of effortless fun we had when we were playing songs by other people, stayed with us the whole time we were writing. For me, this record represents our love for, and faith in each other.”

The band says, “Our only goal is to get lost in the music. We spent thousands of hours, collectively and individually, honing our craft and showing up for one another, to make the best album we could. Our antennae attuned to the divine cosmos, we were just so damn grateful for the opportunity to be in a room together, and, once again, try to get better. Days, weeks and months spent listening to each other, composing, jamming freely, and arranging the fruit of those jams with great care and purpose. The sounds, rhythms, vibrations, words and melodies had us enrapt”.

TRACKLISTING

1.Black Summer

2.Here Ever After

3.Aquatic Mouth Dance

4.Not The One

5.Poster Child

6.The Great Apes

7.It’s Only Natural

8.She’s A Lover

9.These Are The Ways

10.Whatchu Thinkin’

11.Bastards of Light

12.White Braids & Pillow Chair

13.One Way Traffic

14.Veronica

15.Let ‘Em Cry

16.The Heavy Wing

17.Tangelo

