Red Hot Summer For Bella Vista Farm Has Been Postponed To October - Noise11.com

Red Hot Summer For Bella Vista Farm Has Been Postponed To October

by Paul Cashmere on April 7, 2022

in News,Noise Pro

The Red Hot Summer tour, due for Sydney’s Bella Vista Farm this weekend, has been postponed until October.

This Red Hot Summer event is with Hunters & Collectors, James Reyne, The Living End, The Angels, Baby Animals, Killing Heidi and Boom Crash Opera.

Punter safety is top priority for promoter Duane McDonald. “Due to severe weather impacting the site and our inability to safely execute the event with the current and forecast rainfall, we have made the decision to reschedule the event,” he says. “It will now be on a Saturday. We thank everyone involved for being so flexible to reschedule their calendars to be part of this show. Everyone’s safety is paramount and we look forward to bringing the RED HOT SUMMER TOUR to Bella Vista Farm in October.”

Ticket holders will be contacted by Ticketmaster.
Rescheduled date
Saturday 15th October 2022
Bella Vista Farm, BAULKHAM HILLS NSW
www.ticketmaster.com.au

There are no weather issues in South Australia. The Saturday show on 9 April for Mannun in South Australia is going ahead as planned.

Red Hot Summer also has two sold out Queensland events coming up on 23 April on the Gold Coast and 30 April for Bribie Island.

There is also the Icehouse, James Reyne, Baby Animals, Vanessa Amorosi and Christine Anu Red Hot Summer events 7 and 8 May for Toowoomba and Jacobs Well.

