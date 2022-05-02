 Ric Parnell of Spinal Tap and Atomic Rooster Dies Aged 70 - Noise11.com
Ric Parnell photo by Anne Tek

Ric Parnell photo by Anne Tek from Deniz Tek Facebook page

Ric Parnell of Spinal Tap and Atomic Rooster Dies Aged 70

by Music-News.com on May 2, 2022

in News

Ric Parnell, who played Mick Shrimpton the drummer of Spinal Tap in This Is Spinal Tap, has died at the age of 70.

Ric was a one time member of UK Prog-Tock band Atomic Rooster. He played drums on the Toni Basil hit ‘Mickey’ and on solo albums for Radio Birdman’s Deniz Tek.

Tek has remembered his friend Ric posting “Ric Parnell died early this morning.
From day one, meeting him, I found him to be engaging, warm, and delightfully funny. We hit it off as pals immediately. He had a cheerful spirit that made you feel good, just being around him.

“Ric’s amazing history in the music world is well known. I had the great good fortune to work with Ric on three albums. Studio time was casual, fun, and scattered with stories and humor. Ric never actually prepared for a session, but would come up with the beat and the arrangement on the spot. He would say “How does this next song go?” I’d play it to him on a guitar, and he’d think about it for a minute. Then he would say “Right! Got something.” Then he would nail it in one or two takes, and it was as perfect as it gets.

“Ric was one of a kind. He lives on in his music, and in our hearts”.

