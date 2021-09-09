 Richard Ashcroft Re-Records The Back Catalogue - Noise11.com
Richard Ashcroft

Richard Ashcroft

Richard Ashcroft Re-Records The Back Catalogue

by Paul Cashmere on September 9, 2021

in News

The Verve’s Richard Ashcroft has re-imagined his back catalogue for the first of a series of album ‘Acoustic Hymns Vol. 1’.

Richard, with musicians Chuck Leavell (The Rolling Stones, The Allman Brothers) on piano, Roddy Bloomfield leading the brass section, and Steve Wyreman (Leon Bridges, Vic Mensa) on acoustic guitar and backing vocals, gathered at London’s Abbey Road Studios after the end of the UK lockdown with Chris Potter to get to work on the first album.

Some of the arrangements proved to be timeless and remained similar to the originals, with years of experience and a newfound passion that saw Richard’s vocals express a fresh empathy within their lyrics. Meanwhile, other songs took on a new shape in this stripped-back set-up.

The album will feature the controversial ‘Bittersweet Symphony’, the song that got Ricard into legal issues with The Rolling Stones of the copyright of the song. In 2019, Mick Jagger and Keith Richards reversed the copyright and awarded Richard full credit for his song.

The controversy was over the song’s similarity to an orchestrated version of the Stones ‘The Last Time.

In 2019 Richard said in a statement, “It gives me great pleasure to announce as of last month Mick Jagger and Keith Richards agreed to give me their share of the song Bitter Sweet Symphony.

“The life-affirming turn of events made possible by a kind and magnanimous gesture from Mick and Keith, who have also agreed that they are happy for the writing credit to exclude their names and all their royalties derived from the song will now pass to me”.
Acoustic Hymns Vol 1 will be released on 29 October.

Acoustic Hymns Vol. 1 tracklist:

1. Bittersweet Symphony
2. A Song For The Lovers
3. Sonnet – UH
4. C’mon People (We’re Making It Now) (featuring Liam Gallagher)
5. Weeping Willow
6. Lucky Man – UH
7. This Thing Called Life
8. Space & Time
9. Velvet Morning
10. Break The Night With Colour
11. One Day
12. The Drugs Don’t Work

TOUR DATES
OCTOBER
16th – London, Palladium (SOLD OUT)
17th – London, Palladium (SOLD OUT)
29th – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena

NOVEMBER
1st – London, Royal Albert Hall

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Chris Martin, Coldplay. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Coldplay To Open New Seattle Venue Climate Pledge Arena

Coldplay have been announced as the opening act for Seattle new Climate Pledge Arena.

2 hours ago
Eddie Vedder of Pearl Jam photo by Ros O'Gorman
Eddie Vedder Debuts New Solo Song ‘Long Way’

Eddie Vedder has given fans a taste of his upcoming solo album ‘Earthling’. ‘Long Way’ is the first track from the album. A second song ‘The Haves’ will be released next.

1 day ago
Pink Floyd A Momentary Lapse of Reason
Pink Floyd To Release 21st Century Edition Of ‘A Momentary Lapse Of Reason’

Pink Floyd have de-80s’d their album ‘A Momentary Lapse Of Reason’ and will release the new edition in October.

1 day ago
Thom Yorke, Radiohead, Photo: Ros O'Gorman
Radiohead To Reissue Kid A and Amnesiac As Triple Album Kid A Mnesia

Radiohead is reissue both the ‘Kid A’ and ‘Amnesiac’ albums with bonus tracks in a new package called ‘Kid A Mnesia’.

1 day ago
Paul Weller photo by Ros O'Gorman
Paul Weller Becomes A First Time Grandfather

Paul Weller has become a grandfather for the first time.

1 day ago
Brian Ritchie of The Violent Femmes Recording for Kevin Hearn’s Sun Ra Tribute at DVs Perversion Room 2
Brian Ritchie’s Noise11 Violent Femmes 40th Anniversary Tour Diary #2

The Violent Femmes are on tour across America.

2 days ago
Snoop Dogg photo by Ros O'Gorman
Snoop Dogg To Perform In Australia In 2022

Snoop Dogg will be the litmus test for how Australians will react to news of a live music tour.

2 days ago