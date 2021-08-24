 Richard Pleasance To Release His First Album Since 1995 - Noise11.com
Richard Pleasance Crooked River cover

Richard Pleasance Crooked River

Richard Pleasance To Release His First Album Since 1995

by Paul Cashmere on August 24, 2021

in News

Former Boom Crash Opera member Richard Pleasance will release his first non-soundtrack studio album ‘Crooked River’ in September.

Richard left Boom Crash Opera in 1992 after co-writing some of their biggest hits ‘Onion Skin’ and ‘Great Wall’.

Richard’s last album was ‘Colourblind’ in 1995. Richard has been involved with soundtracks for most of the 21st century. He did the music for ‘Kenny’ (2006) and ‘Brothers Nest (2018). He also scored music for the TV series ‘SeaChange’ and more recently ‘Wentworth’.

‘Crooked River’ pairs art with music. The cover artwork was painted by Michelle Pleasance, Richard’s wife, while the sleeve artwork was created by their daughter Bronte. “My initial aim was to record tracks that would be good for artists to paint to,” Richard says.

The accompanying video clip created by their sons Willy and Rufus. Willy’s short film for Crooked River was filmed on Dja Dja Wurrung country in the Central Highlands of Victoria in-between successive statewide lockdowns in 2021. It tells the story of two genderless scarecrows and their longing for companionship and connection. Richard’s son Alfie plays drums on the record.

Richard decided to make his own solo record as Covid sent Victoria into lockdown. ‘Crooked River’ will be released on 24 September.



