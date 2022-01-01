Rick Springfield Postpones Gig After Testing Positive To Covid - Noise11.com

Rick Springfield has postponed his show this week after testing positive to Covid-19.

Rick was due to perform at Foxwoods Casino in Connecticut on Saturday Jan 1. His next show will now be January 23 in Ridgefield, WA with Loverboy.

In a statement to his socials Rick said, “Felt a little crappy today and turns out I tested positive for Covid. Not able to perform tonight at Foxwoods. For the safety of my band, crew, venue staff, and all of my amazing fans, I’m isolating, taking Tylenol and drinking lots of green tea. So bummed!”

Felt a little crappy today and turns out I tested positive for Covid. Not able to perform tonight at Foxwoods. For the safety of my band, crew, venue staff, and all of my amazing fans, I’m isolating, taking Tylenol and drinking lots of green tea. So bummed! — Rick Springfield (@rickspringfield) January 1, 2022

Rick Springfield and Russell Morris released the ‘Jack Chrome & The Darkness Waltz’ album in 2021.

Rick will tour Australia with Zoot featuring Russell Morris on vocals in October 2022.

