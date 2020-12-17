Ringo Starr Delivers All-Starr New Song 'Here's To The Nights' - Noise11.com

Ringo Starr has a new song ‘Here’s To The Nights’ and he has a lot of friends playing on it.

Ringo recorded the song fore a bigger project titled ‘Zoom In’ which is a quarantine EP. The full recordings will be released in March 2021. Meantime, Paul McCartney will release his quarantine album ‘McCartney III’ tomorrow (December 18 2020).

The song, written by Diane Warren, features:

Producer, Associated Performer, Drums, Vocals: Ringo Starr

Producer, Co- Producer, Studio Personnel, Recording Engineer, Mixer, Associated Performer, Synthesizer: Bruce Sugar

Associated Performer, Guitar: Steve Lukather

Associated Performer, Bass: Nathan East

Associated Performer, Piano: Benmont Tench

Associated Performer, String Arranger, Synthesizer Arranger: Jim Cox

Associated Performer, Violin: Charlie Bisharat

Associated Performer, Cello: Jacob Braun

Associated Performer, Vocals: Paul McCartney

Associated Performer, Vocals: Joe Walsh

Associated Performer, Vocals: Sheryl Crow

Associated Performer, Vocals: Jenny Lewis

Associated Performer, Vocals: Lenny Kravitz

Associated Performer, Vocals: Chris Stapleton

Associated Performer, Vocals: Yola

Associated Performer, Vocals: Ben Harper

Associated Performer, Vocals: Dave Grohl

Associated Performer, Vocals: Finneas O’Connell

Associated Performer, Vocals: Eric Burton

Associated Performer, Vocals: Corinne Bailey Rae

