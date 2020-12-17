 Ringo Starr Delivers All-Starr New Song 'Here's To The Nights' - Noise11.com
Ringo Starr By Ros O'Gorman

Ringo Starr Delivers All-Starr New Song ‘Here’s To The Nights’

by Paul Cashmere on December 17, 2020

in News

Ringo Starr has a new song ‘Here’s To The Nights’ and he has a lot of friends playing on it.

Ringo recorded the song fore a bigger project titled ‘Zoom In’ which is a quarantine EP. The full recordings will be released in March 2021. Meantime, Paul McCartney will release his quarantine album ‘McCartney III’ tomorrow (December 18 2020).

The song, written by Diane Warren, features:

Producer, Associated Performer, Drums, Vocals: Ringo Starr
Producer, Co- Producer, Studio Personnel, Recording Engineer, Mixer, Associated Performer, Synthesizer: Bruce Sugar
Associated Performer, Guitar: Steve Lukather
Associated Performer, Bass: Nathan East
Associated Performer, Piano: Benmont Tench
Associated Performer, String Arranger, Synthesizer Arranger: Jim Cox
Associated Performer, Violin: Charlie Bisharat
Associated Performer, Cello: Jacob Braun
Associated Performer, Vocals: Paul McCartney
Associated Performer, Vocals: Joe Walsh
Associated Performer, Vocals: Sheryl Crow
Associated Performer, Vocals: Jenny Lewis
Associated Performer, Vocals: Lenny Kravitz
Associated Performer, Vocals: Chris Stapleton
Associated Performer, Vocals: Yola
Associated Performer, Vocals: Ben Harper
Associated Performer, Vocals: Dave Grohl
Associated Performer, Vocals: Finneas O’Connell
Associated Performer, Vocals: Eric Burton
Associated Performer, Vocals: Corinne Bailey Rae

