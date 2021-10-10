 Rob Thomas Has Made A Christmas Album - Noise11.com
Rob Thomas Something About Christmas Time

Rob Thomas Has Made A Christmas Album

by Paul Cashmere on October 11, 2021

in News

Ho Ho Ro. Rob Thomas will release a Christmas album soon.

‘Something About Christmas Time’ has something old, something new, something borrowed but nothing blue (hey Rob ain’t that kind of guy).

Guests on the rekkid include Brad Paisley, Bebe Winans and the Abby Anderson duet released last year.

something about christmas time track list:

1. save some christmas
2. doesn’t feel like christmas (samy’s song)
3. christmas time (feat. Ingrid Michaelson)
4. that spirit of christmas (feat. Bebe Winans)
5. small town christmas
6. new year’s day
7. santa don’t come here anymore (feat. Brad Paisley)
8. i believe in santa claus (feat. Abby Anderson)
9. a new york christmas ‘21
10. have yourself a merry little christmas

Meanwhile Rob Thomas has also reunited with Carlos Santana for the track ‘Move’. It is featured on Santana’s new album ‘Blessings and Miracles’ out this Friday October 15.

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rob Thomas Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rob Thomas Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rob Thomas Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rob Thomas Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rob Thomas Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rob Thomas Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Bjork photo Warren Du Preez and Nick Thornton Jones
Bjork To Perform Cornucopia Dates In California and Iceland in 2022

Bjork has a handful of dates planned for 2022. The ‘Cornucopia’ shows feature the Iceland Symphony Orchestra.

3 days ago
Red Hot Chilli Peppers Big Day Out Showgrounds Melbourne Australia Jan 26th 2013 photo by Ros O'Gorman
Red Hot Chili Peppers Announce World Tour For 2022

Red Hot Chili Peppers will hit the road again in 2022 for what is being called a World Tour but at this stage only North America and Europe dates have been announced.

3 days ago
Mel B Hot
Spice Girl Mel B Was Bedridden With Covid

Mel B has been left bedridden by Covid-19 as she battles the virus for the fifth week.

3 days ago
Soundgarden Badmotorfinger
Soundgarden Badmotorfinger Turns 30

‘Badmotorfinger’, the third and also breakthrough album for Soundgarden is 30 years old.

4 days ago
Kylie Minogue photo by Ros OGorman
Kylie Minogue Named National Album Day Ambassador

Kylie Minogue has been named an ambassador for National Album Day 2021 and is marking the 20th-anniversary of her iconic album, 'Fever', with limited-edition re-issues.

6 days ago
Dave Grohl Foo Fighters at Etihad Stadium on Tuesday 30 January 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Dave Grohl Hints Nirvana Nevermind Cover May Change

Dave Grohl has hinted the cover of Nirvana's 'Nevermind' may change.

6 days ago
Even Reverse Light Years
Even To Release A Double Album ‘Reverse Light Years’

Even To Release A Double Album ‘Reverse Light Years’ in late October and have gifted you the track ‘Cherry Afterglow’ to start.

7 days ago