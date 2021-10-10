Rob Thomas Has Made A Christmas Album - Noise11.com

Ho Ho Ro. Rob Thomas will release a Christmas album soon.

‘Something About Christmas Time’ has something old, something new, something borrowed but nothing blue (hey Rob ain’t that kind of guy).

Guests on the rekkid include Brad Paisley, Bebe Winans and the Abby Anderson duet released last year.

something about christmas time track list:

1. save some christmas

2. doesn’t feel like christmas (samy’s song)

3. christmas time (feat. Ingrid Michaelson)

4. that spirit of christmas (feat. Bebe Winans)

5. small town christmas

6. new year’s day

7. santa don’t come here anymore (feat. Brad Paisley)

8. i believe in santa claus (feat. Abby Anderson)

9. a new york christmas ‘21

10. have yourself a merry little christmas

Meanwhile Rob Thomas has also reunited with Carlos Santana for the track ‘Move’. It is featured on Santana’s new album ‘Blessings and Miracles’ out this Friday October 15.

