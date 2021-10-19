Rob Zombie Confirms Main Cast Of His 2021 The Munsters Movie - Noise11.com

Rob Zombie is directing the new ‘The Munsters’ movie and has confirmed the three main characters.

Jeff Daniel Phillips will play Herman Munster, Lily Munster will be played by Rob’s wife Sheri Moon Zombie and Grandpa is played by Dan Roebuck.

Phillips Sheri Moon have previously starred in the Rob Zombie movies ‘Halloween II’ (2009) and ‘Lords of Salem’ (2012). He has also had parts in ‘CSI: Miami’ and ‘Westworld’. Both were in Rob’s last movie ‘3 From Hell’ (2019). Dan Roebuck was Big Lou is both of Zombie’s ‘Halloween’ movies and was also in ‘3 From Hell’. He has been on TV in ‘Bones’, ‘Law & Order’, ‘ER’, ‘Glee’, ‘Boston Legal’ and ‘NCIS’.

Rob Zombie’s The Munsters will be released around Fall/Autumn 2022 (September/October ’22).

The TV show The Munsters aired over 2 seasons from 1964 to 1966. The show starred Fred Gwynne as Herman, Yvonne De Carlo as Lily and Al Lewis as Grandpa (Lily’s father). Fun Fact: Yvonne De Carlo was one year older than Al Lewis.

Incidentally, if Herman was a Frankenstein and Lily was a Vampire why was their son Eddie a Werewolf? Maybe Rob Zombie has an answer!

