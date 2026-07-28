Sheri Moon Zombie Releases Debut Solo Single ‘I Love My Robot' - Noise11 Music News

Sheri Moon Zombie has stepped into music as a solo recording artist with the release of her debut single, I Love My Robot, accompanied by a music video directed by her husband, Rob Zombie, and an exclusive limited edition vinyl release through Nuclear Blast.

by Paul Cashmere

Sheri Moon Zombie, best known for her work as an actress in Rob Zombie’s films and as one of horror’s most recognisable cult figures, has launched her recording career with the release of her first solo single, I Love My Robot. The song was released alongside an official music video directed by Rob Zombie, while Nuclear Blast has also announced a limited edition picture disc pairing the new track with a Rob Zombie recording.

For more than three decades Sheri Moon Zombie has built a career across film, fashion, live performance and music videos, becoming closely associated with Rob Zombie’s creative projects while developing a dedicated following of her own. The release of I Love My Robot marks the first time she has fronted a commercial music release under her own name, expanding her artistic catalogue beyond acting and design.

The single was produced by long-time hard rock and metal producer Zeuss, whose credits include work with artists across the heavy music spectrum. Musically, I Love My Robot draws on retro science fiction themes and vintage B-movie aesthetics while presenting a deliberately playful approach. Lyrically, the song examines the growing influence of technology and algorithms in everyday life through humour rather than dystopian commentary, balancing camp with observations about creativity and human interaction.

Rob Zombie directed the accompanying video, continuing a creative partnership that has extended from music videos to feature films throughout their relationship. Sheri Moon Zombie has previously appeared in numerous Rob Zombie videos dating back to his White Zombie years, including the iconic clip for Living Dead Girl, before becoming a central figure in many of his films.

Coinciding with the release, Nuclear Blast has opened pre-orders for a limited edition 12-inch picture disc. Side A features I Love My Robot, while Side B includes Rob Zombie’s Sir Lord Acid Wolfman. The release will be limited to 600 copies worldwide, with 500 allocated to the United States and 100 to Europe. The one-time pressing is scheduled for release on 30 October.

The single also arrives during a busy period for the Zombie camp. Rob Zombie is preparing for a North American tour with Marilyn Manson in support of his latest studio album, The Great Satan, providing another high-profile project connected to the couple’s long-running creative partnership.

Sheri Moon Zombie was born Sheri Lyn Skurkis in San Jose, California, before growing up in Connecticut. After finishing school she relocated to Los Angeles, initially intending to pursue broadcasting and voice-over work. Her career changed direction after joining Rob Zombie’s touring production, where she worked as a dancer, choreographer and costume designer during his transition from White Zombie to his solo career.

Her screen breakthrough came in 2003 when she portrayed Baby Firefly in Rob Zombie’s directorial debut, House of 1000 Corpses. She returned to the role in The Devil’s Rejects in 2005 and again in 3 from Hell in 2019, creating one of modern horror cinema’s most recognisable characters.

Beyond the Firefly trilogy, Sheri Moon Zombie has appeared in Rob Zombie’s Halloween and Halloween II, voiced Suzi-X in the animated feature The Haunted World of El Superbeasto, starred in 31, The Lords of Salem and The Munsters, and made television appearances including CSI: Miami and Californication. She also launched her fashion label Total Skull in 2006, extending her work into clothing design.

Throughout her career she has remained closely linked to Rob Zombie’s visual identity, appearing in more than a dozen of his music videos while helping shape costumes, choreography and stage presentation. That collaborative history makes I Love My Robot a notable milestone, positioning Sheri Moon Zombie as a recording artist in her own right while maintaining the visual and stylistic elements that have defined much of her public career.

Whether the single develops into a larger recording project remains to be seen, but its release introduces a new chapter for an artist whose career has already spanned film, television, fashion and live performance. For collectors, the accompanying limited edition picture disc is likely to become one of the more distinctive releases connected to the Zombie catalogue this year.

Tracklisting

I Love My Robot

Sir Lord Acid Wolfman

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