Robbie Williams To Perform One Off Australian Show While Filming Biopic - Noise11.com

Robbie Williams will perform a 60 minute Greatest Hits set at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne in April as part of the filming of his biopic.

Footage from the performance will be included in Robbie’s upcoming movie ‘Better Man’.

“I couldn’t be more excited to be staging this very special, exclusive, never-to-be-repeated night in Melbourne in April. I genuinely love being in Australia, so it’s only fitting that I’m shooting the ‘Better Man’ movie there. I’m delighted to be hosting this unique evening with my Victorian fans, where I’ll be performing a set as well as sharing some exclusive insights into the movie.”

The movie ‘Better Man’ is being made by Victorian film maker Michael Gracey. Gracey made ‘The Greatest Showman’, starring Hugh Jackman and was an executive producer of the Elton John biopic ‘Rocketman’.

GENERAL PUBLIC ON SALE

Begins: Friday 18 March (1pm AEDT)

Saturday 30 April

Rod Laver Arena | Melbourne, VIC

