 Robbie Williams To Perform One Off Australian Show While Filming Biopic - Noise11.com
Robbie Williams Heavy Entertainment Tour at Rod Laver Arena on Saturday 24 February 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Robbie Williams Heavy Entertainment Tour at Rod Laver Arena on Saturday 24 February 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Robbie Williams To Perform One Off Australian Show While Filming Biopic

by Paul Cashmere on March 10, 2022

in News

Robbie Williams will perform a 60 minute Greatest Hits set at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne in April as part of the filming of his biopic.

Footage from the performance will be included in Robbie’s upcoming movie ‘Better Man’.

“I couldn’t be more excited to be staging this very special, exclusive, never-to-be-repeated night in Melbourne in April. I genuinely love being in Australia, so it’s only fitting that I’m shooting the ‘Better Man’ movie there. I’m delighted to be hosting this unique evening with my Victorian fans, where I’ll be performing a set as well as sharing some exclusive insights into the movie.”

The movie ‘Better Man’ is being made by Victorian film maker Michael Gracey. Gracey made ‘The Greatest Showman’, starring Hugh Jackman and was an executive producer of the Elton John biopic ‘Rocketman’.

GENERAL PUBLIC ON SALE
Begins: Friday 18 March (1pm AEDT)

Saturday 30 April
Rod Laver Arena | Melbourne, VIC

Tagged as:

Deftones
Sergio Vega Quits Deftones

Deftones bassist Sergio Vega has quit the band.

6 hours ago
Nick Cave, Photo: Ros O'Gorman
Nick Cave To Perform At Hanging Rock In November

Nick Cave and Warren Ellis will perform two shows at Hanging Rock in the Macedon Ranges in November as part of his upcoming Australian tour.

23 hours ago
Beck, Harvest Festival 2012: Photo Ros O'Gorman
Beck To Perform Acoustic Show

Beck has announced a SXSW showcase event in Austin this Saturday to support Equality Texas and Transgender Education Network of Texas (TENT).

23 hours ago
Archie Roach, The Age Music Victoria Awards, Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Archie Roach Announces The Ruby Hunter Award

Archie Roach has announced The Ruby Hunter Award, an award in the name of his late wife, to support emerging indigenous female artists.

23 hours ago
The Prodigy photo by Ros O'Gorman
The Prodigy Announce First Shows Since Death of Keith Flint

The Prodigy have announced their first live tour since Keith Flint's death.

1 day ago
Regurgitator
Phil Jamieson, The Fauves, Regurgitator To Pay Flood Benefit For Lismore

There will be a flood benefit for the people of Lismore this Friday night at The Brightside in Brisbane featuring The Fauves, Phil Jamieson, Regurgitator and others. 100% of proceeds will go to the flood victims of Lismore.

2 days ago
Daniel Johns FutureNever
Daniel Johns Delays Album To Include Van Dyke Parks Song

The Daniel Johns ‘FutureNever’ album has been delayed for three weeks so Daniel has time to finish a collaboration with Van Dyke Parks called ‘Emergency Calls Only’.

2 days ago