Robby Krieger Wants His Old Doors' Guitar Back - Noise11.com

The Doors’ Robby Krieger wants his old Gibson guitar back and he is willing to make it worth your while.

Krieger recorded the first two Doors album with the guitar. He also wrote ‘Light My Fire’ with it. Then one day it was stolen from The Doors rehearsal room.

CALLING ALL GUITARISTS! Robby Krieger is hoping you can help him find his first guitar! Robby’s iconic red Gibson SG Special was the guitar he used to audition for The Doors, to write “Light My Fire,” and to record the first two Doors albums.

Tragically, it went missing many years ago. But hopefully you can help! If you have a ’63 or ’64 Gibson SG Special, check the back of the neck for serial number 952727. You might have Robby’s guitar!

If you find it, and it can be authenticated, we will buy the guitar from you, and will also give you an exclusive hand-signed Gibson SG hand-painted by Robby Krieger, along with an autographed copy of his new book, SET THE NIGHT ON FIRE.

Think you’ve got the guitar? Email us at: [email protected]

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest



