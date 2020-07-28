Robert Plant Has A New Anthology

Led Zeppelin legend Robert Plant has upgraded his previous Best Of with a new anthology ‘Digging Deep’.
Plant’s catalogue compilation is the 2003 release ‘Sixty Six to Timbuktu’. He also released the box set ‘Nine Lives’ in 2006, compiling his nine studio albums at the time.
‘Digging Deep’ includes tracks from Plant’s four solo albums after ‘Sixty Six to Timbuktu’.
The release also includes three previously unavailable recordings, “Nothing Takes the Place of You” (written by New Orleans musician Toussaint McCall and recorded for the acclaimed 2013 film, Winter In The Blood), “Charlie Patton Highway (Turn It Up – Part 1),” taken from the soon to be released album Band of Joy Volume 2 and a spectacular duet rendition of Charley Feathers’ rockabilly classic, “Too Much Alike” featuring Patty Griffin.
‘Digging Deep’ coincides with Robert Plant’s ‘Digging Deep’ podcast series.
TRACKLISTING:
CD1
Rainbow
Hurting Kind
Shine It All Around
Ship of Fools
Nothing Takes the Place of You *
Darkness, Darkness
Heaven Knows
In the Mood
Charlie Patton Highway (Turn It Up – Part 1) *
New World
Like I’ve Never Been Gone
I Believe
Dance with You Tonight
Satan Your Kingdom Must Come Down
Great Spirit (Acoustic)
CD2
Angel Dance
Takamba
Anniversary
Wreckless Love
White Clean & Neat
Silver Rider
Fat Lip
29 Palms
Last Time I Saw Her
Embrace Another Fall
Too Much Alike (Feat. Patty Griffin) *
Big Log
Falling in Love Again
Memory Song (Hello Hello)
Promised Land
* PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED
