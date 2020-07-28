Robert Plant Has A New Anthology

Led Zeppelin legend Robert Plant has upgraded his previous Best Of with a new anthology ‘Digging Deep’.

Plant’s catalogue compilation is the 2003 release ‘Sixty Six to Timbuktu’. He also released the box set ‘Nine Lives’ in 2006, compiling his nine studio albums at the time.

‘Digging Deep’ includes tracks from Plant’s four solo albums after ‘Sixty Six to Timbuktu’.

The release also includes three previously unavailable recordings, “Nothing Takes the Place of You” (written by New Orleans musician Toussaint McCall and recorded for the acclaimed 2013 film, Winter In The Blood), “Charlie Patton Highway (Turn It Up – Part 1),” taken from the soon to be released album Band of Joy Volume 2 and a spectacular duet rendition of Charley Feathers’ rockabilly classic, “Too Much Alike” featuring Patty Griffin.

‘Digging Deep’ coincides with Robert Plant’s ‘Digging Deep’ podcast series.

TRACKLISTING:

CD1

Rainbow

Hurting Kind

Shine It All Around

Ship of Fools

Nothing Takes the Place of You *

Darkness, Darkness

Heaven Knows

In the Mood

Charlie Patton Highway (Turn It Up – Part 1) *

New World

Like I’ve Never Been Gone

I Believe

Dance with You Tonight

Satan Your Kingdom Must Come Down

Great Spirit (Acoustic)

CD2

Angel Dance

Takamba

Anniversary

Wreckless Love

White Clean & Neat

Silver Rider

Fat Lip

29 Palms

Last Time I Saw Her

Embrace Another Fall

Too Much Alike (Feat. Patty Griffin) *

Big Log

Falling in Love Again

Memory Song (Hello Hello)

Promised Land

* PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED

