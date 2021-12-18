Robie Porter (aka Rob E.G.) Has Died At Age 80 - Noise11.com

Australian performer/producer Robie Porter (Rob E.G.) has died at the age of 80 after a battle with dementia.

Robie was born in Sydney in 1941 and made his first television appearance on Bandstand performing Santo & Johnny’s ‘Sleep Walk’.

Porter had his first hit as Rob E.G. in 1960 with ‘Whiplash’ (no 12) and in total eight Top 40 hits in Australia between 1960 and 1964 including two number ones ‘Si Senor’ (1962) and ’55 Days In Peking’ (1963).

In 1964 The Beatles manager Brian Epstein suggest Robie move to the UK where he continued to record for Festival Records. He moved to the USA in 1967 and dabbled in acting, with parts in ‘Daniel Boone’, ‘Mannix’ and a co-starring role in the movie ‘Three’, alongside Sam Waterson and Charlotte Rampling.

Porter was the inhouse producer for Sparmac Records, the independent label in Melbourne in the 1970s. Porter produced Daddy Cool’s 1971 classic ‘Daddy Who? Daddy Cool’, including the hits ‘Eagle Rock’ and ‘Come Back Again’. The album was at one time the biggest selling Australian album of all-time.

RIP Robie Porter, producer of Daddy Cool’s ‘Eagle Rock’ and their 70s albums #RobiePorter #RobEG — Ross Wilson (@rosswilsonmusic) December 16, 2021

In 1973 Robie started his own label Wizard Records. Wizard developed the careers of Marcia Hines, Hush and Rick Springfield and released Ross Wilson once again in his post-Daddy Cool band Mighty Kong.

Robie produced recordings for Colleen Hewett, Tommy Emmanuel and Air Supply, including Air Supply’s first major US hit ‘All Out of Love’.

In 2017 Robie received the Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) for his services to the music industry.

Robie Porter died on 16 December 2021. His death via announced via his social media pages.

Robert George Porter OAM passed away on December 16, 2021 at the age of 80 following a battle with dementia. An acclaimed performer (known to many as Rob E G) and award winning producer, Robie made it his life’s work to bring Australian talent to global fame, being awarded the Order of Australia medal for his accomplishments. While the world will remember his music, his children will remember his tremendous work ethic, wit, top-notch scrambled egg culinary skills, and love of ice cream and a day at the races. He lives on in his children Kristopher and Geordana and grandchildren Alexander and Luke. A memorial service will be scheduled in Sydney in early 2022 pending the status of Covid-19. In lieu of flowers, we ask that donations be made to the Dementia Australia Research Foundation.

