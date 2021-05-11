Roger Daltrey Lives On A Farm and Loves It - Noise11.com

Roger Daltrey thinks agriculture saved him from the excesses of fame.

Roger relishes spending time in the countryside and thinks it’s helped to keep him out of trouble over the years.

Roger – who starred in the Who alongside the likes of Pete Townshend, John Entwistle and Keith Moon – shared: “It’s a way of life – I got into it in the early 80s because I needed a balance in my life and the lunacy of the rock ‘n’ roll world.

“I was a straight one in our mob. I was with with three addicts and I was the straight guy because I had to drive the van, I had to collect the money, to make sure everyone got to the gig – I’d pull them out of bed.

“Someone needs to do that job if this group was going to make it.

“The rest of my life would have been a one-way ticket on the factory floor, so there’s no doubt in my mind that this group is going to make it.”

Roger admitted to have a totally different approach to life compared to his bandmates.

However, he thinks it was needed in order to keep their ambitions afloat.

He said: “In their minds, life was one big party. It wasn’t easy because I missed a lot of fun.”

Roger now owns a 400-acre property and he admits it’s been his saviour amid the coronavirus crisis.

He told the ‘Tea With Me’ podcast: “I’ve got a lot of room to walk around.

“The rhythm of the land doesn’t change – your farming doesn’t stop. There’s an old saying that you live like you die tomorrow, but you farm like you live forever.”

