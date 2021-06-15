 Roger Waters Rejects Facebook Pink Floyd Offer - Noise11.com
Roger Waters played Rod Laver Arena Melbourne on Saturday 10 February 2018. Roger Waters is performing his Us and Them Australian tour. Photo, Ros O'Gorman

Roger Waters Rejects Facebook Pink Floyd Offer

by Music-News.com on June 15, 2021

in News

Pink Floyd star Roger Waters has rejected an offer from Facebook boss Mark Zuckerberg for the use of his classic track Another Brick in the Wall (Part 2).

Waters has made it clear he’s not a fan of the Facebook founder and even the lure of a lucrative deal didn’t sway Waters.

Speaking at an event linked to a campaign to free WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, Waters opened up about the offer from Zuckerberg, who he called “one of the most powerful idiots in the world”, revealing the Facebook boss wanted to use his 1979 song in a film to promote Instagram.

“So it’s a missive from Mark Zuckerberg to me,” Waters said. “Arrived this morning, with an offer of a huge, huge amount of money, and the answer is, ‘Fuck you! No fucking way!’

“(It’s an) insidious movement of them to take over absolutely everything.”

Waters read from Zuckerberg’s letter, stating, “We want to thank you for considering this project. We feel that the core sentiment of this song is still so prevalent and necessary today, which speaks to how timeless your work is, truly.”

He then added, “And yet they want to use it to make Facebook and Instagram even bigger and more powerful than it already is, so it can continue to censor all of us in this room and prevent this story about Julian Assange getting out. So the general public could go, ‘What? What? No! No more!’

“I will not be a party to this bullshit, Zuckerberg. You think, ‘How did this little prick, who started off by saying, ‘She is pretty, we’ll give her a four out of five’, ‘She’s ugly, we’ll give her a one’ – how the fuck did he get any power in anything?’ And yet here he is, one of the most powerful idiots in the world.”

Noise11.com

