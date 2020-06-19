Roger Waters ‘Us + Them’ DVD To Be Released In October

Roger Waters recent cinema event ‘Us + Them’, based on the world tour of the same name, will be released on DVD and Blu-Ray 2 October 2020.

The home movie edition will include the performances of ‘Comfortably Numb’ and ‘Smell The Roses’ that were not in the cinema edition of the movie.

The Us + Them tour ran across 2017 and 2018. Waters performed 156 shows to 2.3 million people. The setlist was made up of Pink Floyd albums ‘Dark Side of the Moon’, ‘Animals’, ‘Wish You Were Here’ and ‘The Wall’ as well as selected tracks from Waters’ solo album ‘Is This The Life We Really Want?’.

Roger Waters Us + Them Melbourne Concert Photo Gallery by Ros O’Gorman

REVIEW: Roger Waters in Melbourne

ROGER WATERS: US + THEM CDs INCLUDE:

CD 1

1. Intro

2. Speak To Me

3. Breathe

4. One of These Days

5. Time

6. Breathe (Reprise)

7. The Great Gig in the Sky

8. Welcome to the Machine

9. Déjà Vu

10. The Last Refugee

11. Picture That

12. Wish You Were Here

13. The Happiest Days of Our Lives

14. Another Brick in the Wall Part 2

15. Another Brick in the Wall Part 3

CD 2:

1. Dogs

2. Pigs (Three Different Ones)

3. Money

4. Us & Them

5. Brain Damage

6. Eclipse

7. The Last Refugee (Reprise)

8. Déjà Vu (Reprise)

ROGER WATERS: US & THEM LPs INCLUDE:

LP 1

SIDE A

1. Intro

2. Speak To Me

3. Breathe

4. One of These Days

5. Time

6. Breathe (Reprise)

7. The Great Gig in the Sky

SIDE B

1. Welcome to the Machine

2. Déjà Vu

3. The Last Refugee

LP 2

SIDE C

1. Picture That

2. Wish You Were Here

3. The Happiest Days of Our Lives

4. Another Brick in the Wall Part 2

5. Another Brick in the Wall Part 3

SIDE D

1. Dogs

LP 3

SIDE E

1. Pigs (Three Different Ones)

2. Money

SIDE F

1. Us & Them

2. Brain Damage

3. Eclipse

4. The Last Refugee (Reprise)

5. Déjà Vu (Reprise)

ROGER WATERS: US + THEM BLU-RAY and DVD INCLUDES:

1. Intro

2. Speak To Me

3. Breathe

4. One of These Days

5. Time

6. Breathe (Reprise)

7. The Great Gig in the Sky

8. Welcome to the Machine

9. Déjà Vu

10. The Last Refugee

11. Picture That

12. Wish You Were Here

13. The Happiest Days of Our Lives

14. Another Brick in the Wall Part 2

15. Another Brick in the Wall Part 3

16. Dogs

17. Pigs (Three Different Ones)

18. Money

19. Us & Them

20. Brain Damage

21. Eclipse

22. The Last Refugee (Reprise)

23. Déjà Vu (Reprise)

BONUS FOOTAGE INCLUDES:

“FLEETING GLIMPSE” Documentary

“COMFORTABLY NUMB” (Live Performance)

“SMELL THE ROSES” (Live Performance)

BAND:

Dave Kilminster: Guitars

Bo Koster: Keyboards

Jon Carin: Keyboards and Guitars

Lucius – Jess Wolfe & Holly Laessig: Vocals

Ian Ritchie: Saxophone

Gus Seyffert: Guitars and Bass

Jonathan Wilson: Guitars and Vocals

