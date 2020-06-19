Roger Waters ‘Us + Them’ DVD To Be Released In October

Roger Waters recent cinema event ‘Us + Them’, based on the world tour of the same name, will be released on DVD and Blu-Ray 2 October 2020.
The home movie edition will include the performances of ‘Comfortably Numb’ and ‘Smell The Roses’ that were not in the cinema edition of the movie.
The Us + Them tour ran across 2017 and 2018. Waters performed 156 shows to 2.3 million people. The setlist was made up of Pink Floyd albums ‘Dark Side of the Moon’, ‘Animals’, ‘Wish You Were Here’ and ‘The Wall’ as well as selected tracks from Waters’ solo album ‘Is This The Life We Really Want?’.
ROGER WATERS: US + THEM CDs INCLUDE:
CD 1
1. Intro
2. Speak To Me
3. Breathe
4. One of These Days
5. Time
6. Breathe (Reprise)
7. The Great Gig in the Sky
8. Welcome to the Machine
9. Déjà Vu
10. The Last Refugee
11. Picture That
12. Wish You Were Here
13. The Happiest Days of Our Lives
14. Another Brick in the Wall Part 2
15. Another Brick in the Wall Part 3
CD 2:
1. Dogs
2. Pigs (Three Different Ones)
3. Money
4. Us & Them
5. Brain Damage
6. Eclipse
7. The Last Refugee (Reprise)
8. Déjà Vu (Reprise)
ROGER WATERS: US & THEM LPs INCLUDE:
LP 1
SIDE A
1. Intro
2. Speak To Me
3. Breathe
4. One of These Days
5. Time
6. Breathe (Reprise)
7. The Great Gig in the Sky
SIDE B
1. Welcome to the Machine
2. Déjà Vu
3. The Last Refugee
LP 2
SIDE C
1. Picture That
2. Wish You Were Here
3. The Happiest Days of Our Lives
4. Another Brick in the Wall Part 2
5. Another Brick in the Wall Part 3
SIDE D
1. Dogs
LP 3
SIDE E
1. Pigs (Three Different Ones)
2. Money
SIDE F
1. Us & Them
2. Brain Damage
3. Eclipse
4. The Last Refugee (Reprise)
5. Déjà Vu (Reprise)
ROGER WATERS: US + THEM BLU-RAY and DVD INCLUDES:
1. Intro
2. Speak To Me
3. Breathe
4. One of These Days
5. Time
6. Breathe (Reprise)
7. The Great Gig in the Sky
8. Welcome to the Machine
9. Déjà Vu
10. The Last Refugee
11. Picture That
12. Wish You Were Here
13. The Happiest Days of Our Lives
14. Another Brick in the Wall Part 2
15. Another Brick in the Wall Part 3
16. Dogs
17. Pigs (Three Different Ones)
18. Money
19. Us & Them
20. Brain Damage
21. Eclipse
22. The Last Refugee (Reprise)
23. Déjà Vu (Reprise)
BONUS FOOTAGE INCLUDES:
“FLEETING GLIMPSE” Documentary
“COMFORTABLY NUMB” (Live Performance)
“SMELL THE ROSES” (Live Performance)
BAND:
Dave Kilminster: Guitars
Bo Koster: Keyboards
Jon Carin: Keyboards and Guitars
Lucius – Jess Wolfe & Holly Laessig: Vocals
Ian Ritchie: Saxophone
Gus Seyffert: Guitars and Bass
Jonathan Wilson: Guitars and Vocals
