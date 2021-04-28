Ronnie Wood Given All Clear After Cancer Scare - Noise11.com

Ronnie Wood secretly battled cancer for the second time during lockdown.

Ronnie opened up about his health scare during an interview with The Sun newspaper, revealing he was diagnosed with rare and aggressive small-cell cancer.

Wood, who beat lung cancer in 2018, said: “I’ve had cancer two different ways now. I had lung cancer in 2017 and I had small-cell more recently that I fought in the last lockdown.”

Small-cell cancer often occurs in the lung but can also affect the prostate, pancreas, bladder or lymph nodes.

And lockdown gave Wood the opportunity to recover, with the star happily declaring: “I came through with the all-clear.”

The 73-year-old also told the publication that he put his faith in a “higher power” during his recovery.

“I’m going through a lot of problems now, but throughout my recovery, you have to let it go. And when you hand the outcome over to your higher power, that is a magic thing,” he shared.

“That brings you back to the (Alcoholics Anonymous’) Serenity Prayer: ‘Grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change’. That’s incredible. What will be will be, it’s nothing to do with me… All I can do is stay positive in my attitude, be strong and fight it, and the rest is up to my higher power.”

When Wood was diagnosed with cancer for the first time, he blamed it on smoking, revealing he had smoked “25 to 30 cigarettes a day for 50-odd years” before quitting in 2016.

