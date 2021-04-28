 Ronnie Wood Given All Clear After Cancer Scare - Noise11.com
The Rolling Stones, Ros OGorman photographer, Rod Laver Arena

Ronnie Wood of The Rolling Stones, Ros OGorman photographer, Rod Laver Arena

Ronnie Wood Given All Clear After Cancer Scare

by Music-News.com on April 28, 2021

in News

Ronnie Wood secretly battled cancer for the second time during lockdown.

Ronnie opened up about his health scare during an interview with The Sun newspaper, revealing he was diagnosed with rare and aggressive small-cell cancer.

Wood, who beat lung cancer in 2018, said: “I’ve had cancer two different ways now. I had lung cancer in 2017 and I had small-cell more recently that I fought in the last lockdown.”

Small-cell cancer often occurs in the lung but can also affect the prostate, pancreas, bladder or lymph nodes.

And lockdown gave Wood the opportunity to recover, with the star happily declaring: “I came through with the all-clear.”

The 73-year-old also told the publication that he put his faith in a “higher power” during his recovery.

“I’m going through a lot of problems now, but throughout my recovery, you have to let it go. And when you hand the outcome over to your higher power, that is a magic thing,” he shared.

“That brings you back to the (Alcoholics Anonymous’) Serenity Prayer: ‘Grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change’. That’s incredible. What will be will be, it’s nothing to do with me… All I can do is stay positive in my attitude, be strong and fight it, and the rest is up to my higher power.”

When Wood was diagnosed with cancer for the first time, he blamed it on smoking, revealing he had smoked “25 to 30 cigarettes a day for 50-odd years” before quitting in 2016.

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Related Posts

The Doors LA Woman
Jim Morrison Was In A Great Mood Making The Doors ‘L.A. Woman’

Three months after The Doors released their classic ‘L.A. Woman’ Jim Morrison was dead. The album was Morrison’s final record with the band but according to guitarist Robby Krieger, Morrison was in a great mood while they made the album.

2 days ago
Jerry Burgen of We Five
We Five’s Jerry Burgen Dies at Age 76

Jerry Burgen, a one-time member of 60’s folk group We Five, has died at age 76.

2 days ago
John Lennon Plastic Ono Band box set
John Lennon Estate Premiere Video Footage From John & Yoko’s Tittenhurst Park Home

The John Lennon estate has premiered a video for ‘Isolation’, created using 1971 footage of the Lennon family home Tittenhurst Park.

6 days ago
Rolling Stones Sticky Fingers
The Rolling Stones Sticky Fingers Turns 50

‘Sticky Fingers’, the ninth album for The Rolling Stones, turns 50 this week. ‘Sticky Fingers’ was released on 23 April, 1971.

6 days ago
McCartney III Imagined
Paul McCartney Amazed How Well ‘McCartney III Imagined’ Worked Out

Sir Paul McCartney was "shocked in a very pleasant way" by the contributions to 'McCartney III Imagined'.

April 20, 2021
Rusty Young of Poco photo from Blue Elan Records
R.I.P. Rusty Young of Poco 1946-2021

Poco’s Rusty Young has died from a heart attack at age 75.

April 16, 2021
The Beatles White Album
The Beatles White Album No 1 Expected To Fetch $1 million+ At Auction

Considered the holy grail of all Beatles albums, the only known factory sealed White Album Marked 0000001 hits the block today for New Jersey auction house Gotta Have Rock and Roll.

April 15, 2021