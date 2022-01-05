Ross Wilson Down But Not Out With Covid - Noise11.com

Ross Wilson has spent the start of 2022 home isolating after coming down with Covid.

The Daddy Cool/Mondo Rock rock legend had a PCR test of 2 January after a RAT was positive. The result was only confirmed today, three days after the PCR.

Just rcvd result from PCR test taken morning of 2/1/22. Positive confirmed. Respiratory symptoms now mild but feeling tired. Sleeping well, appetite ok. #TripleVaxxed #iso #Positive #covid #PortMelbourne https://t.co/CTqkR3vJa5 — Ross Wilson (@rosswilsonmusic) January 5, 2022

Ross had had both shots plus the booster. He has had respiratory symptoms and was physically tired but now reports he is once again sleeping well and has his appetite back.

Ross Wilson’s next major round of shows will be with Mondo Rock for By The C. shows are set for March 19 and 20 in Adelaide and Perth.

Ross is also set for the Eagle Rock 50th Anniversary show at Memo Music Hall in Melbourne on 25 January followed by shows around Australia into May.

