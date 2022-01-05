 Ross Wilson Down But Not Out With Covid - Noise11.com
Ross Wilson photo by Ros O'Gorman

Ross Wilson photo by Ros O'Gorman

Ross Wilson Down But Not Out With Covid

by Paul Cashmere on January 5, 2022

in News

Ross Wilson has spent the start of 2022 home isolating after coming down with Covid.

The Daddy Cool/Mondo Rock rock legend had a PCR test of 2 January after a RAT was positive. The result was only confirmed today, three days after the PCR.

Ross had had both shots plus the booster. He has had respiratory symptoms and was physically tired but now reports he is once again sleeping well and has his appetite back.

Ross Wilson’s next major round of shows will be with Mondo Rock for By The C. shows are set for March 19 and 20 in Adelaide and Perth.

Ross is also set for the Eagle Rock 50th Anniversary show at Memo Music Hall in Melbourne on 25 January followed by shows around Australia into May.

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Ronnie James Dio photo by Ros O'Gorman
Ronnie James Dio Doco On The Way

The Ronnie James Dio documentary is set to be released this year. It was announced in 2020 that a tell-all documentary about Dio was in the works with Don Argott and Damian Fenton at the helm.

5 hours ago
David Lee Roth, Van Halen, Stone Music Festival, Ros O'Gorman, Photo
David Lee Roth’s Vegas Run Comes To An End Due To Covid

David Lee Roth's farewell Vegas residency has been cancelled due to COVID-19.

5 hours ago
David-Bowie-A-Reality-Tour-Concert.-Photo-by-Ros-OGorman
David Bowie Catalogue Sold For $250 Million

The David Bowie estate has sold Bowie’s music publishing catalogue for an estimated $250 million to Warner Chappell Music.

1 day ago
Cowboy Junkies
Cowboy Junkies Launch Podcast Series

Cowboy Junkies have a new podcast series for 2021 focused on one song per episode.

1 day ago
Bryan Adams Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Bryan Adams Wants To Direct A Movie

Bryan Adams wants to direct a movie. Adams has also carved out a successful career as a photographer and he thinks his skills would be transferable to filmmaking too.

1 day ago
Chuck D of Public Enemy. Photo by Ros O'Gorman.
Public Enemy Mark the 30th Anniversary of ‘Apocalypse 91’ Hardcover Novel

Public Enemy will release a hardcover graphic novel to mark the 30th anniversary of their fourth album ‘Apocalypse 91… The Enemy Strikes Back’.

2 days ago
Chuck Leavell photo by Ros O'Gorman
Chuck Leavell Calls 2021 Rolling Stones No Filter Tour “A Miracle”

The Rolling Stones musical director and keyboard player Chuck Leavell says the ‘No Filter’ tour of 2021 even happening was “a miracle”.

6 days ago