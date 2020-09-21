Screaming Jets Rework Old Hits For Covid EP ‘Bitter Pill’

Screaming Jets have used their Covid downtime to update some old hits for a new EP ‘Bitter Pill’.

Drummer Cameron McGlinchey says, “The ‘Bitter Pill’ project has grown in importance as this scenario has evolved around us. What started out as a heartfelt offering of one song in tough circumstances for our community, has morphed into 5 songs, visual accompaniments and interview style insights. It’s a sincere, fun continuation of a conversation this band has had with its devoted friends/fans for over 30 years. Ultimately, paying respect to the songs was the priority.

“As a new inclusion in the Jets dynamic, it’s been a pleasure staying positive and connected with these fantastic blokes even though we’ve not been in the same room throughout its completion. ‘Bitter Pill’ is a window into the chemistry of the band.”

The Screaming Jets have remade Helping Hand, Shivers, Friend of Mine, Sad Song and October Grey.

‘Helping Hand’ is our first taste of the EP.

‘Bitter Pill’ will be released on 9 October.

