Sharon Osbourne Is Recovering from Covid - Noise11.com

Sharon Osbourne is recovering from Covid-19.

Sharon has revealed she tested positive for the coronavirus recently and is currently “recuperating” away from her husband, Ozzy Osbourne, and family.

Sharon revealed her diagnosis on Monday via social media.

“I wanted to share I’ve tested positive for Covid 19,” Sharon wrote. “After a brief hospitalization, I’m now recuperating at a location away from Ozzy (who has tested negative)… Everyone please stay safe and healthy.”

The news comes less than a week after Sharon’s fellow The Talk co-host Carrie Ann Inaba revealed she had also tested positive for Covid-19.

Sharon has had two Covid scares this year after coming into contact with people who had tested positive, and was forced to host The Talk virtually from home on both occasions.

