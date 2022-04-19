 Sheryl Crow Covers The Rolling Stones Live With Me With Mick Jagger - Noise11.com
Sheryl Crow has released a new version of the Rolling Stones ‘Live With Me’ with Mick Jagger guesting on harmonica.

Crow covered the song for her upcoming documentary ‘Sheryl’ but it is not the first time she has performed the song with The Stones.

Sheryl joined The Rolling Stones for the song in 1994 on the Voodoo Lounge tour.

She has also performed Honky Tonk Women with The Stones and joined Keith Richards for ‘Happy’ in Central Park in 1999.

The Rolling Stones original version of ‘Live With Me’ was on their 1969 album ‘Beggar’s Banquet’.

Christina Aguilera sang the song with The Stones in 2006 at the Beacon Theater in New York.

Sheryl covered the Keith Richards song ‘The Worst’ on her last album ‘Threads’ in 2019.

