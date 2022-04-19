Sheryl Crow Covers The Rolling Stones Live With Me With Mick Jagger - Noise11.com

Sheryl Crow has released a new version of the Rolling Stones ‘Live With Me’ with Mick Jagger guesting on harmonica.

Crow covered the song for her upcoming documentary ‘Sheryl’ but it is not the first time she has performed the song with The Stones.

Sheryl joined The Rolling Stones for the song in 1994 on the Voodoo Lounge tour.

She has also performed Honky Tonk Women with The Stones and joined Keith Richards for ‘Happy’ in Central Park in 1999.

The Rolling Stones original version of ‘Live With Me’ was on their 1969 album ‘Beggar’s Banquet’.

Christina Aguilera sang the song with The Stones in 2006 at the Beacon Theater in New York.

Sheryl covered the Keith Richards song ‘The Worst’ on her last album ‘Threads’ in 2019.

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

