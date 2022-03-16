 Sheryl Crow To Release A Soundtrack From Her Documentary - Noise11.com
Sheryl Crow Sheryl soundtrack

Sheryl Crow To Release A Soundtrack From Her Documentary

by Paul Cashmere on March 16, 2022

in News

Sheryl Crow will release an extensive soundtrack highlighting the songs featured in her upcoming documentary ‘Sheryl’.

“I am excited for the premiere of my documentary,” said Crow. “I hope people will find strength and courage through my story. It was a journey through years and years of incredible memories, and I am proud of the beautiful documentary that Amy Scott made about my life.”

‘Sheryl’ will premiere at SXSW. The feature length film is directed by Amy Scott and tells the story of her career running parallel to her battles with sexism, ageism, depression, cancer, and the price of fame”.

The soundtrack will be released on 6 May 2022.

Track Lists:
Digital:
1. If It Makes You Happy
2. Leaving Las Vegas
3. All I Wanna Do
4. What Can I Do For You
5. Run, Baby, Run
6. Hard To Make A Stand
7. Sweet Rosalyn
8. A Change Would Do You Good
9. Home
10. Love Is A Good Thing
11. Strong Enough
12. Can’t Cry Anymore
13. Everyday Is A Winding Road
14. Redemption Day
15. The Difficult Kind (Live with Sarah McLachlan)
16. I Shall Believe
17. Real Gone (Live)
18. My Favorite Mistake
19. Riverwide
20. Crash And Burn
21. Steve McQueen
22. Soak Up The Sun
23. Out Of Our Heads
24. Detours
25. Be Myself
26. Prove You Wrong (feat. Stevie Nicks & Maren Morris)
27. Tell Me When It’s Over (feat. Chris Stapleton)
28. Beware of Darkness (feat. Brandi Carlile, Eric Clapton, and Sting)
29. The Worst (feat. Keith Richards)
30. Story of Everything (feat. Gary Clark Jr., Chuck D, Andra Day)
31. Everything Is Broken (Live with Jason Isbell at The Ryman)
32. Redemption Day (with Johnny Cash)
33. Forever
34. Still The Same
35. Live With Me

2CD
Disc 1:
1. If It Makes You Happy
2. Leaving Las Vegas
3. All I Wanna Do
4. What Can I Do For You
5. Run, Baby, Run
6. Hard To Make A Stand
7. Sweet Rosalyn
8. A Change Would Do You Good
9. Home
10. Love Is A Good Thing
11. Strong Enough
12. Can’t Cry Anymore
13. Everyday Is A Winding Road
14. Redemption Day
15. The Difficult Kind (Live with Sarah McLachlan)
16. I Shall Believe
17. Real Gone (Live)

Disc 2:
1. My Favorite Mistake
2. Riverwide
3. Crash And Burn
4. Steve McQueen
5. Soak Up The Sun
6. Out Of Our Heads
7. Detours
8. Be Myself
9. Prove You Wrong (feat. Stevie Nicks & Maren Morris)
10. Tell Me When It’s Over (feat. Chris Stapleton)
11. Beware of Darkness (feat. Brandi Carlile, Eric Clapton, and Sting)
12. The Worst (feat. Keith Richards)
13. Story of Everything (feat. Gary Clark Jr., Chuck D, Andra Day)
14. Everything Is Broken (Live with Jason Isbell at The Ryman)
15. Redemption Day (with Johnny Cash)
16. Forever
17. Still The Same
18. Live With Me

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Sheryl Crow Rose Tattoo Sheryl Crow Sheryl Crow Rose Tattoo Sheryl Crow Sheryl Crow Sheryl Crow Rose Tattoo Sheryl Crow Sheryl Crow Sheryl Crow Rose Tattoo Sheryl Crow Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Sheryl Crow Rose Tattoo Sheryl Crow Sheryl Crow

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Bryan Adams at AFL Grand Final media call on Thursday 1 October 2015. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Bryan Adams To Be Inducted Into Canadian Songwriting Hall of Fame

Bryan Adams is set to be inducted into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame.

3 days ago
Keith Richards, The Rolling Stones images by Ros O'Gorman, noise11.com, photo
Keith Richards Reunites His Xpensive Winos For Performance At New York’s Beacon Theatre

Keith Richards was live again this week, not with the Rolling Stones but plus his solo band The X-Pensive Winos.

3 days ago
Stereophonics, Ian Laidlaw, Photo
UK Charts: Stereophonics ‘Oochya’ Is The Number One Album

Stereophonics have secured their eighth UK Number 1 album with Oochya! after outselling their closest competition by 2:1, according to Official Charts Company data.

3 days ago
Hoodoo Gurus Dave Faulkner, photo by Ros OGorman
Hoodoo Gurus Cover Bob Dylan ‘Obviously 5 Believers’ But It Will Become A Rarity Fast

Hoodoo Gurus have covered the lesser-known Bob Dylan song ‘Obviously 5 Believers’ for their new album ‘Chariot of the Gods’ but if you want to own it, you better be fast.

4 days ago
Bryan Adams Photo by Ros O'Gorman
As A Kid Bryan Adams Idolised Stevie Wonder

Canadian musician Bryan Adams joined Absolute Radio presenter Leona Graham to chat about his career and his new album ‘So Happy It Hurts’.

4 days ago
Robbie Williams Heavy Entertainment Tour at Rod Laver Arena on Saturday 24 February 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Robbie Williams To Perform One Off Australian Show While Filming Biopic

Robbie Williams will perform a 60 minute Greatest Hits set at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne in April as part of the filming of his biopic.

6 days ago
Deftones
Sergio Vega Quits Deftones

Deftones bassist Sergio Vega has quit the band.

6 days ago