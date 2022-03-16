Sheryl Crow To Release A Soundtrack From Her Documentary - Noise11.com

Sheryl Crow will release an extensive soundtrack highlighting the songs featured in her upcoming documentary ‘Sheryl’.
“I am excited for the premiere of my documentary,” said Crow. “I hope people will find strength and courage through my story. It was a journey through years and years of incredible memories, and I am proud of the beautiful documentary that Amy Scott made about my life.”
‘Sheryl’ will premiere at SXSW. The feature length film is directed by Amy Scott and tells the story of her career running parallel to her battles with sexism, ageism, depression, cancer, and the price of fame”.
The soundtrack will be released on 6 May 2022.
Track Lists:
Digital:
1. If It Makes You Happy
2. Leaving Las Vegas
3. All I Wanna Do
4. What Can I Do For You
5. Run, Baby, Run
6. Hard To Make A Stand
7. Sweet Rosalyn
8. A Change Would Do You Good
9. Home
10. Love Is A Good Thing
11. Strong Enough
12. Can’t Cry Anymore
13. Everyday Is A Winding Road
14. Redemption Day
15. The Difficult Kind (Live with Sarah McLachlan)
16. I Shall Believe
17. Real Gone (Live)
18. My Favorite Mistake
19. Riverwide
20. Crash And Burn
21. Steve McQueen
22. Soak Up The Sun
23. Out Of Our Heads
24. Detours
25. Be Myself
26. Prove You Wrong (feat. Stevie Nicks & Maren Morris)
27. Tell Me When It’s Over (feat. Chris Stapleton)
28. Beware of Darkness (feat. Brandi Carlile, Eric Clapton, and Sting)
29. The Worst (feat. Keith Richards)
30. Story of Everything (feat. Gary Clark Jr., Chuck D, Andra Day)
31. Everything Is Broken (Live with Jason Isbell at The Ryman)
32. Redemption Day (with Johnny Cash)
33. Forever
34. Still The Same
35. Live With Me
2CD
Disc 1:
1. If It Makes You Happy
2. Leaving Las Vegas
3. All I Wanna Do
4. What Can I Do For You
5. Run, Baby, Run
6. Hard To Make A Stand
7. Sweet Rosalyn
8. A Change Would Do You Good
9. Home
10. Love Is A Good Thing
11. Strong Enough
12. Can’t Cry Anymore
13. Everyday Is A Winding Road
14. Redemption Day
15. The Difficult Kind (Live with Sarah McLachlan)
16. I Shall Believe
17. Real Gone (Live)
Disc 2:
1. My Favorite Mistake
2. Riverwide
3. Crash And Burn
4. Steve McQueen
5. Soak Up The Sun
6. Out Of Our Heads
7. Detours
8. Be Myself
9. Prove You Wrong (feat. Stevie Nicks & Maren Morris)
10. Tell Me When It’s Over (feat. Chris Stapleton)
11. Beware of Darkness (feat. Brandi Carlile, Eric Clapton, and Sting)
12. The Worst (feat. Keith Richards)
13. Story of Everything (feat. Gary Clark Jr., Chuck D, Andra Day)
14. Everything Is Broken (Live with Jason Isbell at The Ryman)
15. Redemption Day (with Johnny Cash)
16. Forever
17. Still The Same
18. Live With Me
