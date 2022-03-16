Sheryl Crow To Release A Soundtrack From Her Documentary - Noise11.com

Sheryl Crow will release an extensive soundtrack highlighting the songs featured in her upcoming documentary ‘Sheryl’.

“I am excited for the premiere of my documentary,” said Crow. “I hope people will find strength and courage through my story. It was a journey through years and years of incredible memories, and I am proud of the beautiful documentary that Amy Scott made about my life.”

‘Sheryl’ will premiere at SXSW. The feature length film is directed by Amy Scott and tells the story of her career running parallel to her battles with sexism, ageism, depression, cancer, and the price of fame”.

The soundtrack will be released on 6 May 2022.

Track Lists:

Digital:

1. If It Makes You Happy

2. Leaving Las Vegas

3. All I Wanna Do

4. What Can I Do For You

5. Run, Baby, Run

6. Hard To Make A Stand

7. Sweet Rosalyn

8. A Change Would Do You Good

9. Home

10. Love Is A Good Thing

11. Strong Enough

12. Can’t Cry Anymore

13. Everyday Is A Winding Road

14. Redemption Day

15. The Difficult Kind (Live with Sarah McLachlan)

16. I Shall Believe

17. Real Gone (Live)

18. My Favorite Mistake

19. Riverwide

20. Crash And Burn

21. Steve McQueen

22. Soak Up The Sun

23. Out Of Our Heads

24. Detours

25. Be Myself

26. Prove You Wrong (feat. Stevie Nicks & Maren Morris)

27. Tell Me When It’s Over (feat. Chris Stapleton)

28. Beware of Darkness (feat. Brandi Carlile, Eric Clapton, and Sting)

29. The Worst (feat. Keith Richards)

30. Story of Everything (feat. Gary Clark Jr., Chuck D, Andra Day)

31. Everything Is Broken (Live with Jason Isbell at The Ryman)

32. Redemption Day (with Johnny Cash)

33. Forever

34. Still The Same

35. Live With Me

2CD

Disc 1:

1. If It Makes You Happy

2. Leaving Las Vegas

3. All I Wanna Do

4. What Can I Do For You

5. Run, Baby, Run

6. Hard To Make A Stand

7. Sweet Rosalyn

8. A Change Would Do You Good

9. Home

10. Love Is A Good Thing

11. Strong Enough

12. Can’t Cry Anymore

13. Everyday Is A Winding Road

14. Redemption Day

15. The Difficult Kind (Live with Sarah McLachlan)

16. I Shall Believe

17. Real Gone (Live)

Disc 2:

1. My Favorite Mistake

2. Riverwide

3. Crash And Burn

4. Steve McQueen

5. Soak Up The Sun

6. Out Of Our Heads

7. Detours

8. Be Myself

9. Prove You Wrong (feat. Stevie Nicks & Maren Morris)

10. Tell Me When It’s Over (feat. Chris Stapleton)

11. Beware of Darkness (feat. Brandi Carlile, Eric Clapton, and Sting)

12. The Worst (feat. Keith Richards)

13. Story of Everything (feat. Gary Clark Jr., Chuck D, Andra Day)

14. Everything Is Broken (Live with Jason Isbell at The Ryman)

15. Redemption Day (with Johnny Cash)

16. Forever

17. Still The Same

18. Live With Me

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

