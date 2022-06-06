Sir Cliff Richard Confirms He Was Not Invited To Queen’s Platinum Jubilee - Noise11.com

Sir Cliff Richard has confirmed he was not invited to perform for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee despite appearing at numerous royal celebrations over the decades.

Sir Cliff told Sky News UK “I found myself feeling slightly envious that I hadn’t been invited to sing because I would have loved just one picture of the palace lit up like that”.

Sir Cliff Richard, one of the UK’s most successful pop acts, was a headline act of the Diamond Jubilee in 2012 and the Golden Jubilee in 2002.

Cliff Richard was the first rock star to be Knighted by The Queen. He became Sir Cliff Richard on 17 June 1995. He is the third top selling artist of all time on the UK charts behind The Beatles and Elvis Presley. He has had 67 Top 10 hits in the UK, second only to Elvis Presley. Sir Cliff and Elvis are also the only two acts to make the UK singles chart every year for their first six decades from the 1950s to 2000s.

The Platinum Jubilee line-up was strange with American’s Diana Ross singing a song about a blowjob and Alicia Keys singing a song about New York while Lin-Manuel Miranda and the cast of Hamilton preferred a segment from Hamilton about the overthrow of the British. It was like the entire event was put together by someone from a Circus.

