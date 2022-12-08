Chris Cheney is Singing Cliff Richard’s Wired For Sound And Its Pretty Bloody Good - Noise11.com

The Living End’s Chris Cheney has uploaded an acoustic version of Cliff Richard’s 1981 pop classic ‘Wired For Sound’ and he makes it sound pretty good.

Cliff’s ‘Wired For Sound’ reached no 2 in Australia and number 4 in the UK in 1981.

Chris Cheney will perform two shows at the Palais Theatre on January 4 for the On Stage series. The show features Chris, The Merinda, Big Scary and Hatchie. Showtimes are 5pm and 8pm.

