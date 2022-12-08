 Chris Cheney is Singing Cliff Richard’s Wired For Sound And Its Pretty Bloody Good - Noise11.com
Chris Cheney photo by Ros OGorman

Chris Cheney of The Living End photo by Ros O'Gorman

Chris Cheney is Singing Cliff Richard’s Wired For Sound And Its Pretty Bloody Good

by Paul Cashmere on December 8, 2022

in News

The Living End’s Chris Cheney has uploaded an acoustic version of Cliff Richard’s 1981 pop classic ‘Wired For Sound’ and he makes it sound pretty good.

Cliff’s ‘Wired For Sound’ reached no 2 in Australia and number 4 in the UK in 1981.

Chris Cheney will perform two shows at the Palais Theatre on January 4 for the On Stage series. The show features Chris, The Merinda, Big Scary and Hatchie. Showtimes are 5pm and 8pm.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

LeAnn Rimes, music news, noise11.com
LeAnn Rimes Cancels Shows Because of Vocal Cord Issues

LeAnn Rimes has been forced to cancel two concerts after suffering vocal cord issues.

13 hours ago
The Superjesus photo by David Sheerman
The Superjesus To Release New Music In January

The Superjesus have a new song ‘Money (We’re Only In It For Love) coming in January and their first album in 20 years will be released in 2023.

23 hours ago
The Corrs at Hope Estate Winery 26 November 2022
The Corrs 2023 Australian Dates Announced

Dates have now been locked in for The Corrs 2023 Australia tour.

24 hours ago
Britney Spears - image By Ros O'Gorman
Britney Spears Deactivates Her Instagram Account

Britney Spears has deactivated her Instagram account again.

1 day ago
Lady Gaga - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Man Who Shot Lady Gaga’s Dogwalker Sentenced To 21 years

The man who shot Lady Gaga's dogwalker has been sentenced to 21 years in prison.

2 days ago
Pete Doherty, music news, noise11.com, The Libertines
Pete Doherty Expecting First Child

Pete Doherty and his wife Katia de Vidas are reportedly expecting their first child together.

2 days ago
Ella Hooper
Ella Hooper To Kick Off Small Town Temple Tour in January

Ella Hooper will tour Small Town Temple from late January and all across February 2023.

3 days ago