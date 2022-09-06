 Cliff Richard Has A Christmas Album Coming - Noise11.com
Cliff Richard, Hamer Hall, Photo Ros O'Gorman, Noise11

Cliff Richard, Hamer Hall 2013, Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Cliff Richard Has A Christmas Album Coming

by Music-News.com on September 7, 2022

in News

Sir Cliff Richard is releasing his first Christmas album in almost 20 years.

Cliff has announced his new Yuletide collection ‘Christmas With Cliff’ will arrive on November 25.

As well as festive covers such as ‘Joy To The World’, ‘Jingle Bell Rock’ and ‘Sleigh Ride’, the ‘Devil Woman’ hitmaker has recorded brand new original tracks ‘First Christmas’, ‘Six Days After Christmas (Happy New Year)’ and ‘Heart Of Christmas’.

Cliff Richard ironically recorded the festive songs in sunny Florida.

He said in a statement: “I have always loved being in recording studios ever since Studio 2, Abbey Road, in 1958.

“I recorded this album in Criteria Studios in Miami, Florida – 4,427 miles away from Abbey Road – and once again I felt that I was in a world of my own.

“I had the help of two producers, Sam Hollander and Chris Walden.

“They guided me through the ‘well-known’ Christmas songs and freed me to sing them my way.

“They had differing approaches to the songs that I asked them to produce for me, and they gave this album the dynamics that I had hoped for.

“This album is not just mine – it belongs to all of us involved in creating it, and I hope that we add a little something special to your Christmas season.”

Cliff released ‘Cliff at Christmas’ in 2003 and ‘Together With Cliff Richard’ in 1991.

Cliff has had four UK Christmas No.1 singles, two as a solo artist with ‘Mistletoe and Wine’ and ‘Saviour’s Day’.

music-news.com

Tagged as: , , , , ,

