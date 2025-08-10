Australia and New Zealand Jazz Great Judy Bailey Has Died At Age 90 - Noise11.com

On 8 August 2025, the world of jazz bid farewell to one of its most beloved and enduring figures, Judith Mary “Judy” Bailey (born 3 October 1935, Auckland, New Zealand).

For over six decades, Judy’s piano artistry, compositions, and unwavering dedication to education enriched music both in her homeland and in her adopted country, Australia, where she lived from 1960 until her passing on Friday.

Born in Auckland and raised in Whangārei, Judy Bailey began formal piano and music theory studies at age ten and swiftly earned her ATCL performance diploma from Trinity College London by age sixteen. During her youth, she experienced a defining moment listening to George Shearing on the radio—“It just hit me between the eyes,” she later recalled—marking her indelible moment of musical inspiration.

In 1960, what was meant to be a brief stopover in Sydney became a transformative decision to stay. Judy immersed herself in Sydney’s vibrant jazz clubs, notably the legendary El Rocco, performing alongside local greats like John Sangster, Don Burrows, and Graeme Lyall. Over the ensuing eight years, she rose to prominence as a sought-after pianist and arranger, performing with ensembles such as Tommy Tycho’s Orchestra (Channel 7), Don Burrows’ Septet (Channel 2), John Bamford’s Orchestra (Channel 9), and Jack Grimsley’s Orchestra (Channel 10).

Judy’s recording career began in the early 1960s, with albums such as You & the Night & the Music (1964) and My Favourite Things (1965), emerging shortly after her surge into the Australian jazz scene. Her extensive discography spans decades, including works like One Moment (1974), Colours (1976), Solo (1978), Notwithstanding (1992), Sundial (1993), The Spritely Ones (2001), the expansive 4-CD set Jazz Legends: Judy Bailey(2011), and Another Journey (2018).

In 1973, Judy took a defining role in music education as a founding faculty member of the jazz studies program at the Sydney Conservatorium of Music, a position she held with zeal throughout her life. That same year, she became the resident pianist for ABC Radio’s children’s show Kindergarten and introduced innovative “music and movement” programs for schools—a testament to her belief in the power of music from an early age.

She also served as musical director for the Syd ney Youth Jazz Ensemble (Jazz Connection), nurturing generations of young talents. Her leadership extended into cultural diplomacy, touring with her quartet through Southeast Asia under Musica Viva’s auspices, and holding musical directorship for the “Bennelong” jazz series at the Sydney Opera House.

Judy’s artistry and commitment were acknowledged with numerous prestigious honors:

• The inaugural APRA Jazz Composition Award

• Australian Entertainment “MO” Award for Female Jazz Performer (1991)

• Order of Australia Medal (OAM) for services to music and education (2004)

• Distinguished Services to Australian Music Award (2008)

• Induction into the Australian Jazz (Bell) Hall of Fame (2014)

• Honorary Doctorate from the University of Sydney (2017)

• Australia Council Don Banks Music Award (2022)

• Sir Bernard Heinze Memorial Award (2018)

Judy Bailey was more than a performer and educator—she was a musician who saw improvisation as a metaphor for life itself. “One’s whole life is an improvisation,” she mused, reflecting her approach of flow, adaptability, and openness to where creativity leads.

Her impact extended far beyond classroom walls. As described by peers and students in an ABC Jazz tribute, she was a guiding light: “When you’ve got something yourself that you’ve discovered… then it’s natural for you to want to help other people…”

