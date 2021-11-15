So Frenchy So Chic To Return In 2022 - Noise11.com

Jean-Francois Ponthieux’s So Frenchy So Chic will be back for 2022 after a year off due to covid.

The 2022 line-up features:

YÉ-YÉ 2.0 Project

John Castle

Alice Ivy

Ali Barter

Nadeah

as well as Mick Harvey & the Intoxicated Men Presenting The Songs of Serge Gainsbourg, Féfé x Cookin’ on 3 Burners, Lili Alaska and the So Frenchy So Chic DJs with Mike Guerreri, Frank Rodi and Jean-François Ponthieux also making an appearance on the decks.

Of course, So Frenchy So Chic is also about Food and Wine as well as entertainment.

SFSC22 will be a wholly catered and licensed event with food provided by some of Sydney and Melbourne’s best French eateries.

Melbourne providers include Frederic Bistro, the latest gem in the Reymond family crown,, famous fromagerie Milk The Cow, Michelin restaurant-trained and much-loved Melbourne chef Romu, and Prahran’s favourite French restaurant L’Hôtel Gitan.

Sydney’s feast comes courtesy of Bellevue Cottage, headed up by Antoine Moscovitz, who trained under Alain Ducasse and was formerly private chef to House of Roederer Cristal Champagne. Expect haute cuisine in a relaxed setting, plus charcuterie hampers from Rosebery French eatery, Frenchies.

Picnic hampers to please even the most demanding gourmand are available for pre-order in both locations, while an ambiance de marché will be created by food stalls on site selling everything from oysters, lobster rolls, croque monsieur and pissaladiere through to crème brûlée and crêpe.

We will be pouring Champagne Lanson, one of the oldest Champagne Houses, alongside a curated selection of French wines and cocktails.

Single tickets: $82 plus booking fee

Group tickets of 6 or more: $77pp plus booking fee

We encourage you to come as a group, and to stay with your group within your picnic area.

Première Pique-Nique group tickets for ten:

A limited amount of Première Pique-Niques are available for groups of ten, at $199 pp plus booking fee. This includes:

• Styled picnic decor for ten guests (including any children over 12 months) with low-seated wooden tables, French-themed rugs and cushions, fresh flowers and table decorations.

• Two bottles of Lanson champagne

• Two L’Hôtel Gitan charcuterie hampers

• Two cheese hampers

• Market umbrella for shade and prime location

DATES AND LOCATIONS

SFSC Melbourne

Sunday 13 February 2022

11:15 AM – 08:30 PM

Werribee Park Mansion

SFSC Sydney

Saturday 19 February 2022

01:00 PM – 10:00 PM

Bicentennial Park, Glebe

SAFETY

SFSC 22 is a COVID-safe event. All guests over the age of 12 must bring a face mask for when physical distancing of at least 1.5m is not possible. Guests in Melbourne must carry proof of full vaccination. Full vaccination is highly encouraged in Sydney. Guests must comply with all relevant government requirements in place at the time of the events.

