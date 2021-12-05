Soul Icons The Temptations To Release New Album Temptations 60 in 2022 - Noise11.com

Legendary soul group The Temptations will release a brand new album of mostly original songs in 2022. ‘Temptations 60’ comes 60 years after the first single for The Temptations ‘Oh Mother of Mine’ in 1961.

Original member Dr Otis Williams said, “Our new album carries with it, our legacy, our love of music and our hope that through our music we can uplift and bring people together. Most of all, we want fans to enjoy it and share it with family and friends around the world. It’s a thank you gift from our hearts to all of our fans, past, present and future.”

The Temptations first hit was ‘The Way You Do The Things You Do’ in 1963.

The best known song by The Temptations is ‘My Girl’ lent its name to the Macauley Culkin movie of 1991.

The Temptations song have been covered by dozens of artists including The Rolling Stones ‘Ain’t Too Proud To Beg’ and Rod Stewart ‘I Know I’m Losing You’.

The ‘Temptations 60’ album will include a remake of the oldest Otis Williams song, ‘Come On’ recorded and released under his pre-Temptations band name The Distants in 1959.

Dr Williams said,

“Delivering our 60th anniversary album is a special moment for me. Being back in the studio this time filled me with so many memories of my journey and reminded me of how long and rewarding a journey it has been. I get emotional every time I think about it, because we poured every ounce of our heart and soul into making this album extra special, and only when we were satisfied that it was in keeping with our unique style, did we put our stamp on it. I can proudly say it showcases brand new songs that reflect the best of what’s vintage, and modern, in our music. A capstone of my career, this album represents generations of unique melodies, lyrics and songs, distinctly our own. Some of the new songs echo our original ballads and love songs, while others capture current, topical vibes of the 21st Century. It also includes new songs that reflect the times we are living in now. It brings together again several great producers we have worked with in the past, including Smokey Robinson, Narada Michael Walden, Dennis Nelson and Thomas “TC” Campbell. Now, as divine grace would have it, we got another chance to collaborate again.”

‘Temptations 60’ will be released on January 28, 2022.

Track List

Let It Reign featuring K. Sparks 2:43

When We Were Kings 4:51

Is It Gonna Be Yes Or No featuring Smokey Robinson 4:11

Time For The People 5:25

Elevator Eyes 4:07

My Whole World Stopped Without You 4:04

You Don’t Know Your Woman (Like I Do) 4:00

How Do You Spell Love 4:10

Calling Out Your Name 5:34

I Want It Right Now 4:21

Breaking My Back 4:04

Come On 6:17

Executive Producer: Otis Williams

Track 1: Produced by Dan Bishop & Es-K

Tracks 2, 11: Produced & Arranged by Narada Michael Walden

Track 3: Produced by Smokey Robinson

Tracks 4 and 10: Produced by Ron Tyson & Thomas “TC” Campbell

Tracks 5, 7, 8: Produced by Otis Williams and Dennis Nelson for Left Hand Corner Productions

Track 6: Produced by Dave Darling

Tracks 9, 12: Produced by Otis Williams & Thomas “TC” Campbell

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest



