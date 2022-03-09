Sounds Australia Reveals SXSW Showcase Line-up For 2022 - Noise11.com

The Australian line-up for Sounds Australia’s SXSW showcase has been revealed.

Australian artists will perform at the Sounds Australia At SXSW 2022 event in Austin, Texas on Wednesday 16 March 2022 from midday to 7pm.

The line-up is:

12:30pm Wanderers

1:05pm Grace Cummings

1:45pm Mane

2:20pm Jack Gray

3:00pm Eliza Hull

3:35pm Phebe Starr

4:15pm Tom West

4:55pm Jo Schornikow

5:30pm Alex The Astronaut

6:10pm Little Quirks

77 Rainey Street in Austin will be renamed Australia House for the day on March 16.

Previous Australian acts who have showcased at SXSW include Alison Wonderland, Amyl & The Sniffers, Amy Shark, Angie McMahon, Courtney Barnett, Dean Lewis, DMA’S, Dune Rats, Emma Louise, Flight Facilities, Flume, G Flip, Gang of Youths, Guy Sebastian, Hatchie, Hiatus Kaiyote, Hockey Dad, Julia Jacklin, Kasey Chambers, Karnivool, King Parrot, Mallrat, Matt Corby, Methyl Ethel, Middle Kids, Nick Murphy, Peking Duk, Remi, RUFUS DU SOL, Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever, RVG, Shannon Bourne, Stella Donnelly, The Teskey Brothers, Tkay Maidza, Troye Sivan, Vance Joy, Violent Soho and What So Not.

